Inogen Alliance Announces New Purpose and Mission With a New Strategic Framework

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Inogen Alliance announces the launch of a new strategic framework including a new purpose statement, mission statement and strategic pillars to guide our collective direction after an 18-month comprehensive strategic planning with diverse inputs from global Associates and clients.

Our new purpose statement is To Accelerate a Resilient Planet for All. This exemplifies why we exist, and what we aim to contribute to the world through our work.

Each word in our purpose statement was carefully chosen, guiding us forward in our work.

Accelerate - sense of urgency/momentum, hope, determination

Resilient - withstanding, preserving resources, supporting healthy, adaptive communities for future generations

Planet - well-being of people, environment, working places, communities,

All - inclusive and equitable

Our new mission statement is Solve pressing environmental challenges locally through a dynamic global ecosystem. This is how we fulfill our purpose. Together, these new statements provide direction and focus for our future-looking goals as we collaborate across the globe.

We bring the concept of "Global Thinking, Local Delivery" to life by combining deep technical knowledge, strong partnerships, and a relationship-driven approach. Our clients benefit from tailored, high-quality services wherever they operate. At the heart of our work is a team of passionate, experienced professionals dedicated to building a more resilient and sustainable future.

"Our aspiration is to bring this new purpose to life with global thinking, local delivery through collective strength and a relationship-driven approach, to provide value-driven, tailor-made local solutions with best-in-class global services," Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance.

With more than 70 Associate companies, covering every region of the world, over 200 offices and 6,000 local experts our teams deliver impactful work for our clients by understanding local regulatory landscapes and cultural contexts-an advantage few global networks can match. Our new purpose and mission help guide this network forward and focus on the most impactful work and outcomes to drive a more resilient future together with our Associates, clients and communities.

"This strategy really allows us to leverage the strengths of all of our Associates, not just a few but all of them. All of our markets are evolving, all of us are innovating new solutions and solving our clients problems," Keith Knoke, Chair of the Board of Inogen Alliance / EVP Antea Group USA.

Our values remain the same: Respect, Trust, Collaboration and Integrity. These values help bind together our diverse network of Associates and ensure we can consistently deliver seamless results to our multinational clients.

Hear from more of our leadership on the new strategic framework, process and what it means to them in this short video, and find more on our Purpose, Mission and Values page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inogen-alliance-announces-new-purpose-and-mission-with-a-new-str-1048856