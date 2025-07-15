Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - SheaMoisture, a brand deeply rooted in serving, uplifting and celebrating the Black community, is thrilled to announce two vibrant and empowering activations taking over Toronto's iconic Stackt Market this summer. Building on its mission to champion Black beauty, SheaMoisture will host the Shea Summer Salon from July 17-20, followed by the highly anticipated SheaFest from August 1-4.

Shea Summer Salon invites guests to step into a reimagined community salon experience, offering free personalized hair consultations. This unique activation is designed to empower individuals to unlock limitless possibilities as regards styling their hair, equipping them with hair care knowledge and their favourite SheaMoisture products. This event will celebrate and honour the legacy of community salons in the 90s that have long been cornerstones of self-expression and connection throughout the GTA. Following this, the grand SheaFest will return as a dynamic, multi-day bright and bold carnival-inspired celebration. This will be a high-impact cultural activation during North America's largest multicultural event, Toronto Caribbean Carnival, honoring the true essence of Carnival by showcasing flair in its most expressive forms. SheaFest allows guests to celebrate and engage directly with cultural expressions, from music to styling, all while supporting powerful self-expression and fostering a supportive network for the Black community.

"SheaMoisture's commitment to show up for and uplift the Black community with intention and purpose is the heartbeat of everything we do," says Maureen Kitheka, Marketing Lead for SheaMoisture Canada. "We believe that hair is as versatile as those who wear it. Our new 'YES, AND' campaign, embodies that belief - hair, like any other facet of our identity, deserves to be seen, celebrated and supported in all its forms. This summer, we have created intentional spaces centred on providing tools to support all hair care journeys, empowering our community to say "YES" to their authentic selves, AND experience unbridled joy as they make valuable connections. We are incredibly excited to bring these immersive experiences to the heart of the city strengthening our community bonds and uplifting the incredible spirit of Black beauty here in Canada."

In celebration of the brand's latest North American campaign YES, AND, both events acknowledge SheaMoisture's importance in culture and how Black Women truly embrace versatility in all aspects of their character - they are ever-evolving, ever-exploring and make navigating the world look effortless. Both events create tangible empowering spaces inviting guests to embrace every chapter, every pivot, every evolution of their story and exemplifies the latest brand campaign's ethos - YES, she experiences barriers that may limit her from living her fullest life AND, she has big, bold visions and aspirations to remind herself and the world of exactly who she is. Guests will physically interact with products and experts, fostering a direct, hands-on experience that celebrates their unique hair journey while reinforcing the collective strength found in shared cultural spaces.

Beauty enthusiasts are encouraged to visit @sheamoistureca on Instagram for more information on scheduling hair appointments, activities, and how to participate in these transformative summer activations.





SheaMoisture's newly launched YES, AND campaign.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8970/258774_86a3578f542aea54_001full.jpg

About SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader with a profound commitment to serving Black Communities through strategic investment and community give back. As a Black-founded business that has remained Black-led and Black-inspired, SheaMoisture recognizes the unparalleled power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality and fostering true economic independence. With every purchase, consumers actively help to fund investments that directly support underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners, fuel entrepreneurial education, facilitate crisis response, and uphold equitable purchasing and ethical sourcing. Shea Butter, one of the brand's core ingredients, is lauded for its hydrating and nourishing properties and is sourced ethically and sustainably from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, thereby providing fair wages and creating vital economic opportunities. SheaMoisture stands as a global beauty leader across hair care, bath, body, skin care, and men's categories, with widespread distribution in retailers worldwide. SheaMoisture is a proud subsidiary of Unilever.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258774

SOURCE: SheaMoisture Canada