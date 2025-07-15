Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Autris (OTC: AUTR) ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering leader dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability, through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, is pleased to report the following:

Autris is pleased to update shareholders on the implementation of its treasury strategy integrating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset within our Digital Assets Holdings reaching the equivalent of $1.3 million USD on July 13th, 2025, vs. $250,613 USD as of yearend June 30th, 2024.

The increase can be attributable to increased customer Bitcoin payments made to the company for land and home purchases, the company's continued strategy of holding strategic digital assets as a reserve against inflation and currency risk, while providing capital flexibility, and the increase in the value of Bitcoin relative to fiat currencies.

Patrick Hiebert, Autris CEO, commented "With the current U.S. debt levels at almost 125% of annual GDP and rising and with the regular printing of money, the only result will be increased inflation and the inevitable devaluation of the dollar. We at Autris strongly believe that the future of fiat currencies is questionable, and our Bitcoin strategy is aligned with that belief."

With countries like Panama adopting many pro Bitcoin policies, including Panama City recently allowing its residents to pay for their property taxes with Bitcoin, it is expected in the near future, much like in El Salvador, that many of the countries in Latin America where Autris builds communities, will accept Bitcoin for most payments and over time there will be a significant lessening on the reliance on the dollar.

CEO Patrick Hiebert went on to comment, "I am proud of the fact that even as a relatively small company we are roughly within the top 125 public companies holding significant portions of their funds in Bitcoin, based on total coins held as reported on websites like Bitcoin Treasuries. As we continue to build our incredibly popular freedom and sustainability-oriented communities, Bitcoin will continue to play an ever-increasing currency reserve role. We walk the walk when it comes to Bitcoin. We accept Bitcoin for home and homesite purchases in our Veritas Villages, we mine Bitcoin in our 100% solar powered mining room, we require commercial entities in our communities to accept Bitcoin, we are creating a DAO for our Homeowner Associations on a Bitcoin sidechain, and most importantly Bitcoin aligns with our freedom first philosophy, as using it is the purest form of financial freedom."

Autris will continue to release regular updates on its commitment to Bitcoin as an important part of the company's financial strategy.

Further Information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

