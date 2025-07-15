Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company"), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced that Zhibao Technology's executive management team will be delivering a live Company presentation on Thursday, July 17 at 12 PM ET via the Skyline Signature Series.

About The Skyline Signature Series

The Skyline Signature Series is Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC's proprietary branded live virtual webinar event that provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations. Following Zhibao's Company presentation, a Q&A session will be held where audience members will have the opportunity to submit their questions, which will then be answered live by Zhibao's management.

Presentation Details

Presenters: Daniel Tao (Underwriting & Product Director & Investor Relations Director)

Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Fee to Attend: Free

"The Skyline Signature Series offers an excellent opportunity for Zhibao to connect with both current and potential shareholders," said Mr. Botao Ma, CEO of Zhibao Technology. "Participating in events like this allows us to share our latest innovations and progress with a broader audience of investors, industry experts, and potential collaborators. This upcoming event serves as a valuable platform for building strategic relationships, gaining insight into investor sentiment, and enhancing communication and transparency with our shareholder community."

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

