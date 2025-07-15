London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - GinSen Clinic - London's pioneering fertility acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinics - is celebrating its 23rd anniversary.

For more than two decades, GinSen Clinics have been a beacon of hope for individuals and couples worldwide struggling with fertility, pioneering natural treatment approaches since their establishment in 2002.

GinSen is proud to have a team of highly experienced Chinese Medicine experts, each with over 30 years of clinical practice in their respective fields. Their practitioners combine deep-rooted traditional knowledge offering highly personalised treatment plans. Over the years, they have built a trusted reputation, supported by a thriving online community and a loyal following across their social media platforms.

TCM expert Lily Li Hua of GinSen Clinic said: "What has truly sets GinSen apart is the level of care we provided. Every patient's journey begins with a detailed consultation, where we take time to understand their unique health concerns, medical history, and lifestyle. Our support doesn't end after a session - we are committed to guiding our patients through every stage of their wellness journey, from their first consultation to their final treatment."

At GinSen Clinic, all practitioners are accredited by the British Acupuncture Council (BAcC) or the Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine (UK) (ATCM), ensuring high standards of care. In addition to fertility, GinSen's team also supports patients with conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis, hormonal imbalances, fatigue, IBS, anxiety/stress, hair loss and more.

As GinSen celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to offering compassionate, expert care and natural fertility solutions that have transformed lives for over two decades.

About GinSen

GinSen is one of the leading Traditional Chinese medicine clinics in London. It offers Acupuncture, herbal medicine, moxibustion and other holistic approaches. It also provides ready made natural herbal supplements based on ancient principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

