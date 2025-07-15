AI-powered Copilot taps 28 billion market datapoints and 20 million company technographics to provide unrivaled interactive insights across macro micro business and market trends.

Today HG Insights announced its new AI-powered Market Analyzer and Copilot, reinventing how B2B tech vendors construct detailed market analysis and arrive at clear Go-to-Market decisions. The AI-Native product draws from HG Insights' Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Fabric of over 28 billion market source files, 2 billion intent records, 20+ million companies, and 200+ million tech install and IT spend detections. RGI utilizes advanced AI/ML technologies to detect and incorporate deep "behind the firewall" customer data, allowing for precise marketing and account targeting, extracting insights about technographics, cloud usage, competitive intelligence, and more.

Designed for strategic Marketers, ABM teams, Sales Strategy Management, RevOps, and Finance/Strategy, the Market Analyzer and Copilot is the first to combine conversational queries with AI-powered ML to achieve:

Granular market sizing Bringing a level of granularity, speed, bottoms-up analytics, and interactivity that static analyst reports and traditional market surveys can't match

Competitive Analysis and Insights Discover where your competitors are active or absent with recent detections

Precise ICPs definitions using real-world technographic, buyer intent, and firmographic Aligning GTM teams to drive better pipeline conversion by focusing efforts on the right accounts

Notably, the HG Insights Market Analyzer data overcomes the market delay and lack of account-level details typically offered by analyst reports or market surveys. Plus, it provides interactive AI-assisted workspaces for different teams, pre-templated use cases, an ICP analysis module, data visualizations, and more. Outputs can be used to supercharge ABM programs, enrich CRM records, identify under-penetrated and/or expansion segments, and sizing markets/territories. Future versions will include use cases such as propensity modelling, territory/account planning, expansion strategy, upsell cross-sell strategy, churn prediction and more.

The Market Analyzer and Copilot now adds to the portfolio of additional market and revenue intelligence products using the HG Insights Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric, which will be further enhanced with buyer intent data available from the recently-acquired TrustRadius.

All Market Analyzer features and data are available under a hybrid, usage-based pricing model, giving new customers interactive access to the full breadth of solutions whenever needed.

B2B technology and growth leaders are encouraged to attend the HG Insights launch session on Wed, July 16 via LinkedIn Live at 10:40am PDT.

Supporting Quote: "AI guidance is only as good as the quality of data it draws from. Our Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric is constantly updated with billions of industry data points, corporate technographics, and buyer intent signals. This gives our customers an advantage they just can't get anywhere else."

~ Rohini Kasturi, CEO, HG Insights Inc.

Supporting Quote: "Market Analyzer is a major advancement in exploiting market and granular market and account intelligence for GTM strategy personas allowing them to bridge gaps that exist between strategy and execution. And expect to see us rapidly expand use cases for different GTM roles, as well as integration of buyer intent and sentiment, propensity, and contact data. This is only our first step to providing unparalleled insights from market level, down to territory, accounts, buying groups and buyer levels."

~ Satish Grandhi, CTO, HG Insights Inc.

Analyst Quote: "According to the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for GTM Data Applications, 'GTM data applications represent the market evolution of revenue data solutions by condensing first- and third-party customer and prospect data and buying signals into actionable insights for end users.' The report also projects that by 2027, 60% of B2B organizations will utilize multisource data enrichment and orchestration to improve pipeline velocity by 10%." *

ABOUT HG INSIGHTS

HG Insights provides AI-powered revenue growth intelligence (RGI) solutions that deliver unified, comprehensive market, account, buyer insights, and in-market leads to enable B2B technology leaders to modernize GTM decision-making and efficiently identify, engage, and win the most promising opportunities. AI-powered analytics and co-pilots empower marketing, RevOps, sales, and strategy teams to streamline market analyses, leverage deep account and buyer intent details, and optimize campaigns and GTM execution derived from billions of market data points for over 22,000 technologies across 20 million companies worldwide. That's why 95% of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights to increase pipeline and revenue growth and ensure GTM success.

