GIGABYTE Announces the Stealth Revolution Campaign Featuring Clean and Aesthetic PC Builders

TAIPEI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, officially launches the Stealth Revolution campaign, featuring the innovative design of clean PC building through its STEALTH ICE Series components. Centered around the concept of cableless and pure-white aesthetics, this campaign encourages creators to showcase their dream PC setup concept by using X870 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboard and share their creativity with global PC builders.

First launched in 2022, GIGABYTE introduced Project STEALTH by adopting reverse-connectors on motherboards to get the ball rolling in the industry. To respond to the increasing demand for clean and pure-white PC builds, GIGABYTE continues to push the innovation boundaries with its reverse-connector design on the latest STEALTH ICE Series components. This Series streamlines cable management, offering users a faster and neater assembly and maintenance experience. With more spaces on the front side of the chassis, users can showcase custom cooling, RGB lighting, and stylish decoration on the builds.

The STEALTH ICE Series includes the X870 and B850 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboards, the flagship AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 STEALTH ICE graphics card, and the GIGABYTE C500 PANORAMIC STEALTH ICE chassis, enabling a unified pure-white build with a 270-degree panoramic view. GIGABYTE has also partnered with over 10 renowned chassis manufacturers, including Cooler Master, InWin, LIAN LI and Thermaltake, offering more than 20 models for the most compatible and flexible solution in the market.

To share this innovative design in PC building, GIGABYTE invites PC enthusiasts to join the Stealth Revolution campaign and gives away an X870 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboard for the selected participants. Creators can showcase their passions to build a clean and aesthetic PC with the motherboard and share the setup on social media. The public is also invited to vote for their favorite builds and have a chance to win epic prizes.

Whether you're a veteran or a first-time PC builder, it is time to unleash your creativity with GIGABYTE STEALTH ICE Series components. Join the Stealth Revolution now and share your build with the world! For more information on the campaign, please visit GIGABYTE offic ial website .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720474/GIGABYTE_Announces_STEALTH_Revolution_Campaign_Featuring_Clean_Aesthetic_PC_Builders.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-the-stealth-revolution-campaign-featuring-clean-and-aesthetic-pc-builders-302504913.html