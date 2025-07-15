Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robertshaw Launches Upgraded 2025 Ranco Commercial Refrigeration Line

ITASCA, Ill., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertshaw, a global leader in the design and manufacture of industrial control products and systems, and a recognized technology leader in thermal and flow control solutions, has announced the launch of its 2025 Ranco® commercial refrigeration line. This upgraded line-featuring important new products and enhancements to existing ones-continues the legacy of innovation from the Ranco business, which was founded in 1913.

Robertshaw Logo

The 2025 Ranco® commercial refrigeration line showcases the brand's most comprehensive and advanced product offering to date, positioning it as a reliable, one-stop source for high-performance refrigeration components. This expanded portfolio includes reversing valves, filter driers, pressure controls, pressure switches, temperature controls, sight glasses, and four essential products:

  • TXV Valves - Thermostatic expansion valves precisely regulate refrigerant flow into the evaporator coil, enhancing efficiency and ensuring consistent system performance.
  • Solenoid Valves - Engineered for superior refrigerant flow control, these valves deliver optimal performance in both commercial and industrial environments.
  • Ball Valves - Designed for leak-free, bi-directional flow, Ranco ball valves also feature an optional access port for streamlined system maintenance.
  • Vibration Absorber Hoses - These hoses effectively isolate and reduce system vibrations, decreasing noise, minimizing mechanical stress, and extending equipment lifespan.

Additionally, enhancements have been made to our newly released solutions to further optimize system performance-incorporating ultra-premium filter materials, advanced leak-proof sealing technologies, and more compact, space-efficient designs.

Ranco products are found in many of the world's most popular brands, so those products can meet the most demanding pressure, temperature, and defrost control requirements. "We recently recognized Robertshaw's 125th anniversary by celebrating '125 years of Innovation'," says John Hewitt, CEO of Robertshaw. "We're excited to continue our legacy of innovation with these exciting new Ranco products and features."

To inquire about pricing and availability on the new Ranco 2025 commercial refrigeration line please visit robertshaw.com/commercial-refrigeration-solutions.

About Robertshaw and Ranco
Backed by a rich heritage of innovation spanning over 125 years, Robertshaw is a leading innovator in the flow control of gas, water and other fluids. It is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois and employs more than 5,500 employees in 12 countries. The Ranco business was founded in 1913 and has earned a strong global reputation for innovative heating, ventilation, refrigeration, and air conditioning controls. For more information, please visit www.robertshaw.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Kretschmar
Sr. Marketing Manager
M +1 847 284 0266 | O +1 630 260 3222
E: katie.kretschmar@robertshaw.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441986/Robertshaw_Brand_Architecture_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robertshaw-launches-upgraded-2025-ranco-commercial-refrigeration-line-302502554.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.