DXC Technology Company: Unicaja Partners with DXC to Drive AI-Powered Transformation of Banking Operations

ASHBURN, Va., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider today announced a 10-year agreement with Unicaja, one of Spain's leading banks, to transform and modernize its banking operations.

Central to this initiative is DXC's expertise in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, enabling automation, greater agility, and seamless, personalized customer interactions. By combining intelligent banking solutions with deep industry expertise, DXC will help Unicaja drive efficiency, boost productivity and enhance customer experience, positioning the bank at the forefront of digital banking innovation.

"This marks a milestone in our evolution toward a more agile and intelligent operating model, ready to face the challenges of the financial sector," said Estrella Botas, Head of Technology and Operations at Unicaja. "It's not just about incorporating technology but about transforming the way we operate to deliver better service to our customers."

The agreement supports Unicaja's 2025-2027 strategic plan to accelerate innovation through solutions that enhance customer service, product personalization, and operational agility. DXC will also help Unicaja to prioritize secure banking systems aligned with evolving European regulations.

"This partnership further strengthens our global leadership in the banking sector, where the world's leading financial institutions rely on our decades of experience and deep industry expertise," said Alfonso Garcia, Managing Director of DXC Technology, Spain & Portugal. "In Spain, we support all major banks in driving competitive advantage and navigating complex challenges. Our commitment is to deliver operational excellence and position Unicaja as a global benchmark for AI-driven business transformation."

Subject to regulatory approval, DXC will acquire FK2, a Unicaja Group company, and assume leadership of a specialized team with deep banking and technology expertise.

"This partnership allows us to accelerate our transformation thanks to DXC's expertise in industrialized processes, technological capabilities, and proven success in similar agreements," said Juan Medina, Head of People, Organization, and Legal at Unicaja. "It equips the bank with new tools and capabilities to support and optimize the work of our current teams, who will remain a vital part of this new model."

