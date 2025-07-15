Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
15.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
Raiinmaker Collaborates with Google Cloud to Unlock a New Standard for Ethical AI Video

Raiinmaker's Integration with Google's Veo Model Accelerates Global Adoption of Ethical, Human-Centered AI Video

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raiinmaker, the AI platform empowering individuals to shape trustworthy artificial intelligence, has announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud, supporting the infrastructure and data validation systems powering TRAIIN VIDEO and offering Google's Veo model to its global user base in the new Raiinmaker App update.

As the first mobile-native platform integrating Google's revolutionary Veo video generation model, Raiinmaker is redefining the landscape of AI-driven video creation. The latest Raiinmaker App update will democratize access to Veo's advanced video generation capabilities for over 450,000 global users across more than 190 countries, many experiencing the transformative power of high-quality, AI-generated video for the very first time.

TRAIIN VIDEO empowers developers and enterprises to acquire human and AI Validated video datasets at scale directly from Raiinmaker's global contributor network. Raiinmaker is now scaling its data validation function, leveraging Google Cloud's high-scale data processing through Datastore and Compute Engine, AI analysis via Gemini APIs, and model hosting on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. Raiinmaker is scaling to address increased demand from developers and enterprises seeking compliant, bias-resistant video data to power the next generation of AI growth and development.

J.D. Seraphine, Founder and CEO of Raiinmaker, said, "For us at Raiinmaker, this collaboration represents a pivotal leap forward, not just for Raiinmaker, but for the entire global AI community. By combining Google Cloud's technology with our commitment to ethical, human-centered innovation, we're accelerating worldwide access to ethical AI video. This is more than innovation; it's a movement empowering humanity to shape the future of the AI video landscape."

TRAIIN VIDEO is a decentralized alternative to traditional data sourcing, which is often reliant on synthetic content or unauthorized scraping of internet video. The collaboration with Google Cloud is followed by significant growth across Raiinmaker's TRAIIN VIDEO system, which has processed over 15,000,000 image and video datasets contributed on the Raiinmaker Network to date across 10 different categories, such as gesture recognition and multi-object tracking.

View this link to see TRAIIN VIDEO in action. For more information, visit raiinmaker.com and follow Raiinmaker on X, Telegram, and Discord. View and download the Raiinmaker App on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Raiinmaker:

Raiinmaker is a decentralized AI platform transforming how value is created and exchanged in the AI economy. Built on Web3 infrastructure and used by over 450,000 contributors in 190 countries, Raiinmaker rewards individuals for training AI models through verified, on-chain contributions, powered by its enterprise-grade validation protocol, TRAIIN. Through Rainmaker's suite of tools like TRAIIN VIDEO, TRAIIN AGENT, and TRAIIN DATA, the platform delivers high-quality, human-verified datasets while empowering contributors to build on-chain AI reputations and earn rewards through $RAIIN token. With a focus on transparency, scalability and real-world utility, Raiinmaker is bridging the gap between decentralization and next-gen AI systems by powering innovation across industries.

Learn more at www.raiinmaker.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raiinmaker-collaborates-with-google-cloud-to-unlock-a-new-standard-for-ethical-ai-video-302504616.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
