Adyen Supports JOE & THE JUICE's International Growth and Expansion

The SFO1 payment terminal's 8-inch touch screen merges payment functions with customer-facing marketing displays to transform in-store payments experience

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is partnering with urban juice bar and coffee concept JOE & THE JUICE to revolutionize its in-store payment experience with Adyen's proprietary multimedia countertop SFO1 terminal.

For over a decade, JOE & THE JUICE has partnered with Adyen to streamline payment operations and drive efficiency across its growing global footprint. As the brand accelerates its expansion in the U.S. market, particularly in key cities like New York, it is turning to Adyen's technology to enrich in-store experience.

The latest deployment of Adyen's SFO1 terminals marks a significant step, combining frictionless payments with integrated brand engagement and loyalty programs directly at the point of sale. This enables JOE & THE JUICE to turn each transaction into a moment of interaction, using real-time data and feedback to strengthen the brand and foster deeper customer connections.

As part of its U.S. growth strategy, JOE & THE JUICE is using these intelligent terminals not just to simplify checkout, but to gather insights that help inform store experiences, shape its marketing approach, and ultimately, build long-term customer loyalty in a highly competitive F&B landscape.

"Adyen has been a trusted partner and leveraging their financial technology to expand internationally was an easy decision," said Nicolai Schnack, CTO at JOE & THE JUICE. "Adyen's new SFO1 terminal allows us to adapt to various market environments, enhancing our in-store experience to match the retail environment. It enables us to meet customers where they are, fostering a global connection to the brand."

The SFO1 terminal supports Joe & The Juice's digital expansion by enabling pre-ordering through the app, providing personalized loyalty incentives, and incorporating marketing content directly at checkout. This shift reflects the growing consumer demand for personalized brand experiences in the company's U.S. and European markets.

"The way customers interact at checkout varies between U.S. and European audiences across contactless payments and credit usage, for example, and we're excited to help support JOE & THE JUICE cater to local consumer preferences," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen. "The SFO1 terminal makes it easier to reward and learn from customers in real-time. It's a great example of how the point of sale can become a point of connection."

About JOE & THE JUICE

JOE & THE JUICE is an urban juice bar and coffee concept operating in more than 400 locations across 18 countries. Founded in 2002, the company sells freshly prepared juices, shakes, sandwiches, and coffee using natural and organic ingredients sourced from growers directly. Joe & the Juice's differentiated concept creates a modern, urban, and hip ambiance for on-the-go customers focused on a healthy lifestyle. For more on our authentic and unique brand: www.joejuice.com

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with JOE & THE JUICE as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

