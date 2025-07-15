AI-powered spend Intelligence solution advances intelligent procurement with near real-time spend classification, optimization, and monitoring

Digitate, a leading global SaaS provider of AIOps solutions, today announced the successful go-live implementation of its AI-powered spend intelligence solution with Tata Chemicals Ltd. (TCL) a global Chemicals company having presence across India, U.S., U.K., and Kenya. TCL and the Digitate team collaborated extensively from the very early stages of concept development, product definition, and subject matter expertise to early prototyping and prioritizing TCL's requirements. This resulted in reducing the number of repeat purchases and improvements in the overall reporting accuracy and compliance standard for TCL.

By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence for spend classification, spend optimization, and spend monitoring together with TCL's domain knowledge, Digitate's ignio Cognitive Procurement solution transforms how organizations optimize spend management as part of their procurement processes and improve compliance. The key features include AI-Driven Spend Classification, AI-Based Spend Optimization Insights, and Spend Monitoring for Compliance.

ignio Cognitive Procurement gave TCL an exceptional visibility into their spending patterns, identified cost-saving opportunities, and ensured adherence to internal policies. By automating key processes, the product has successfully resulted in effort reduction savings for the charter customer through streamlined repeat purchase orders, annual contract management, and KPI tracking. Additionally, automated reporting capabilities have reduced the time and effort required for management reporting. Digital controls and automated audit checks have enhanced compliance and reduced risk.

"We have successfully deployed ignio Cognitive Procurement across all our plants in India and are now extending its implementation to our global operations in Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We have branded this initiative within TCL as SAKSHAM (Empowerment) of Procurement. This solution is the outcome of a collaborative effort that brings together TCL's domain expertise and ignio's technical capabilities. This partnership has provided us with greater visibility into our spending and significantly improved the efficiency of our procurement teams. We are pleased to collaborate with Digitate on this transformative journey," said K. R. Venkatadri, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Chemicals Limited.

"We have collaborated with TCL across the lifecycle of their indirect procurement process across the enterprise. TCL, as a charter customer for ignio Cognitive Procurement, has been a great partner and instrumental in shaping up, influencing, and adopting for its enterprise. Together we have unlocked the ability to gain deeper insights into the expenditures process and apply it to numerous spend optimization strategies. Through cutting-edge AI technology across spend intelligence, we are confident of delivering measurable ROI and empower TCL and our clients to achieve their strategic business objectives,"said Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO of Digitate.

