Covering CX assurance, GenAI, data intelligence, and more, Cyara's Big6 innovations deliver measurable outcomes across the full customer journey

Cyara, the global leader in AI-led customer experience (CX) assurance, today announced the general availability of its next-generation platform, a unified solution that empowers enterprises to scale AI with confidence, prevent costly CX breakdowns, and drive consistent growth.

The platform's latest innovations integrate advanced AI validation, real-time monitoring, and no-code test automation into a single, enterprise-grade solution. Designed to replace fragmented tools and manual processes, Cyara's platform enables global organizations to accelerate innovation, reduce risk, and deliver consistent, high-quality CX across voice, digital, and GenAI-powered channels.

"With our latest innovations, we're delivering the most trusted and complete enterprise-grade CX assurance available today," said Rishi Rana, CEO of Cyara. "We created the category of CX assurance, and now we're redefining it for the AI era."

Enterprise Momentum and Global Reach

As global enterprise adoption of the platform accelerates, Cyara has expanded its Pulse 360 AI-driven CX monitoring engine to span 360+ carriers in 120+ countries, delivering unmatched visibility into real-world CX and AI performance. This growing global footprint recently earned Pulse 360 a Customer Magazine Product of the Year Award.

Powering Safer, Smarter, and Faster AI Deployments

Cyara's next-gen platform introduces three breakthrough solutions that ensure AI accuracy at scale and boost productivity.

AI Trust, Cyara's award-winning testing suite for optimizing Generative AI-powered CX, detects hallucinations and brand-damaging behavior through its FactCheck and Misuse modules. In just six months, AI Trust has analyzed over half a million AI-generated responses, reducing manual review workload by 80% and enabling faster, safer deployments of conversational AI. The suite recently earned the 2025 US Customer Experience Gold Award for Best Use of AI.

"The AI Trust Misuse Module is a critical safeguard for our clients," said Sean Rabago, Senior Service Expert/Capability Lead at Kenway Consulting, Cyara's partner for implementing AI Trust with Fortune 50 brands. "It enables responsible AI by proactively flagging edge cases and compliance issues and delivering real value across the QA pipeline."

Cyara Agent Assist Assurance (Cyara AAA) addresses the rapidly expanding Agent Assist market with the only solution specifically designed to validate real-time agent assist tools. As CMP Research reports surging adoption in this category, Cyara AAA ensures agents receive accurate, timely AI guidance that enhances customer interactions.

Cyara Copilot serves as an agentic AI-powered companion, delivering intelligent, contextual guidance both within the platform and through Slack integration, dramatically reducing time-to-insight for teams.

Embracing Agentic AI: The Next Frontier of CX Assurance

As AI evolves from reactive tools to autonomous collaborators, Cyara is leading the shift to Agentic AI. Deloitte predicts that 25% of enterprises using GenAI are expected to deploy AI agents in 2025, growing to 50% by 2027. Cyara's next-gen systems will not only interpret customer inputs, but also take intelligent, proactive actions-flagging compliance issues, adapting in real time, and continuously learning to deliver exceptional CX with minimal human intervention. This is the foundation of Cyara Copilot, Cyara AAA, and Cyara AI Trust.

Proven Impact Across Industries

Organizations across banking, healthcare, and technology are choosing Cyara's platform to solve their most complex CX assurance challenges through advanced testing capabilities.

Test Case Designerrevolutionizes test creation and management.As the industry's first no-code, visual test automation tool purpose-built for CX, it has streamlined workflows for more than 100 enterprise teams, supercharging test development, enhancing cross-team collaboration, and enabling organizations to fully embrace AI-led testing strategies.

Intelligent Insightsrevolutionizes testing analysis,converting complex CX data into actionable, real-time intelligence that drives swift business decisions. The impact is clear across industries: A major U.S. healthcare provider praised how the pre-built templates "offered immediate value and gave our team the confidence to act on data right away," while a leading U.S. bank noted how the dashboards delivered instant clarity on process improvements without requiring extensive setup.

To learn more about Cyara's next-gen AI-driven platform for CX Assurance, Productivity and Growth, and Big6 innovations, visit cyara.com/blog/cyara-ushers-in-next-era-agentic-ai-powered-cx-assurance-platform.

About Cyara

Cyara is the global leader in AI-powered customer experience assurance, committed to eradicating bad CX. As the only unified platform for continuous testing and monitoring across voice, digital, messaging, and conversational AI channels, Cyara empowers hundreds of the world's leading brands to optimize more than a quarter of a billion customer interactions every year. From full customer journey visibility to AI governance and compliance, Cyara ensures every touchpoint works flawlessly, helping businesses deliver secure, friction-free, and high-quality CX at scale.

To learn more, visit www.cyara.com.

