Porter Airlines has secured a sale and leaseback agreement for four Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to be delivered in 2025. The agreement was led by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (Fortress) and GOAL Aircraft Leasing. GOAL Aircraft Leasing is also serving as lessor manager for the aircraft. Ashland Place Finance is providing debt financing to Fortress and GOAL Aircraft Leasing for the transaction.

Porter Airlines has secured a sale and leaseback agreement for four Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to be delivered in 2025. Porter Airlines is the world's largest E195-E2 operator, and continues to expand its network across North America with its growing fleet.

Porter Airlines is the world's largest E195-E2 operator, and continues to expand its network across North America with its growing fleet. Forty-six E195-E2s have been delivered to Porter from a total of 75 confirmed orders, with an additional 25 remaining purchase options.

The airline's award-winning elevated economy experience is globally recognized for features such as complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, premium snacks, and free, fast WiFi to every passenger.

"The E195-E2 plays a central role in our ability to deliver a leading customer experience for economy passengers, including the much-appreciated two-by-two configuration that eliminates middle seats," said Julian Low, vice president, corporate development, Porter Airlines. "The aircraft has proven to be incredibly efficient, outperforming key operational and financial targets since entering our fleet in 2023. We value our continuing relationship with GOAL, and welcome Fortress and Ashland Place as new partners."

GOAL has existing finance lease agreements with Porter for three Dash 8-400 aircraft that are used throughout its regional network in Eastern Canada and the U.S. It has also previously completed the sale and leaseback of two E195-E2 aircraft.

"We are pleased to further expand our partnership with Porter Airlines through this additional transaction," said Christian Schloemann, managing director of GOAL. "This continued collaboration underscores the trust Porter places in our team and our tailored leasing solutions. As Porter Airlines accelerates its growth with the advanced Embraer E195-E2, we remain committed to supporting their strategic vision and operational excellence across North America."

"Fortress is pleased to work with Porter Airlines, GOAL and Ashland Place Finance on this sale-leaseback transaction," said Matthew Mortara, managing director at Fortress. "Porter's brand, elevated all-economy service and ongoing network growth especially to underserved markets are helping the company secure an increased share of airline travel across Canada and the broader North America region. We're delighted to support the company's acceleration of that growth in a capital-efficient way through this transaction."

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About GOAL Aircraft Leasing

GOAL (German Operating Aircraft Leasing), a joint venture between KGAL and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, is Germany's leading aircraft asset manager and ranked among the Top 15 globally by ISHKA. Founded in 1998, GOAL combines decades of industry expertise with over USD 4.5 billion in transactions, providing customized leasing solutions to airlines and risk-managed investment services to institutional investors worldwide. GOAL manages a portfolio of more than 60 modern aircraft valued at around USD 2.8 billion and has a strong track record in structuring complex deals across sale leasebacks, PDP financing, remarketing, and long-term asset management. Leveraging Lufthansa's operational expertise and KGAL's financial strength, GOAL applies a disciplined investment approach across market cycles. More at www.goal-leasing.com.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $51 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.fortress.com.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

