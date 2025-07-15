Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 15:18 Uhr
Zifo Technologies: Zifo's Narasimhan Aravamudhan Recognized as a Top AI Consultant and Leader by The Consulting Report

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo Technologies, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, is proud to announce that Narasimhan Aravamudhan has been named one of The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2025 by The Consulting Report.

Narasimhan Aravamudhan -- VP, Scientific Data for AI at Zifo Technologies

The Consulting Report's annual list highlights professionals who are at the forefront of shaping AI implementation within large organizations. These leaders oversee enterprise-wide deployments, structure adoption roadmaps, and guide critical decisions on applying machine learning with precision in high-stakes environments. Narasimhan's inclusion on this list is a testament to his depth of expertise, the quality of his advisory work, and the tangible outcomes he has delivered through AI-driven transformation.

Narasimhan, fondly known as Nara, serves as VP, Scientific Data for AI at Zifo. His expertise is instrumental in identifying and implementing opportunities suitable for generative AI, agentic AI, and traditional AI deployment. He is a driving force behind enhancing customer experiences and accelerating commercial growth through data, AI, and machine learning. His hands-on approach delivers rapid impact, evidenced by his work in piloting projects, developing AI blueprints, and creating proof of concepts that empower businesses to understand and capitalize on AI opportunities.

"It's all about delivering what we at Zifo term as 'Practical AI' to bring tangible value for businesses," says Narasimhan Aravamudhan. "At Zifo, we see AI as the key to turning all that complex scientific data into real business wins -- whether that's speeding up growth, making things run smoother, or giving customers a much better experience. We are here to help our clients really get a handle on AI, from generative to agentic to traditional."

Notably, Nara's work on the acceleration of Master Data Management for QC LIMS implementations using Gen AI has significantly benefited both customers and vendors in expediting LIMS deployments. Narasimhan holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Madras and has completed the executive education program (AMP) at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

"We are incredibly proud of Nara for this well-deserved recognition," said Paul Denny-Gouldson, Chief Scientific Officer at Zifo. "His visionary leadership and practical application of AI solutions are central to our mission of helping science-driven organizations leverage data and AI for groundbreaking advancements. This honour reflects his dedication and the impactful work he delivers to our clients globally."

About Zifo:

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731416/Zifo_VP_Nara.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Zifo Technologies Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zifos-narasimhan-aravamudhan-recognized-as-a-top-ai-consultant-and-leader-by-the-consulting-report-302505468.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
