Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
[15.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.07.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,322,133.00
USD
0
41,441,906.80
7.7867
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.07.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,479,043.00
EUR
0
19,787,615.21
5.6877
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.07.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
20,127,842.24
10.4019
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.07.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
4,989,754.48
8.09