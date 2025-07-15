Mylo Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary as Innovative Insurtech Leader

Mylo transformed insurance shopping for individuals and small business owners through proprietary technology

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Insurtech innovator Mylo is celebrating 10 years of leadership in transforming the insurance industry. Mylo created a breakthrough insurance shopping platform that uses patent-pending insurance intelligence technology to connect small business owners and individuals with highly personalized coverage solutions from top carriers for every stage of business and life.

An embedded insurance trailblazer, Mylo was one of the first insurtechs to enable channel partners to provide expert insurance solutions to their customers during relevant transactions like getting a business license, applying for a small business loan, closing on a home, using an employee perks program and more. Partners can plug Mylo into their experiences in multiple ways - including through a no-code widget they can embed in under five minutes.

Mylo launched in 2015 within Lockton Companies, the world's largest independent insurance broker, and built on Lockton's 50+ years of expertise to bring digital insurance shopping to individuals and small business owners. Mylo took on secondary investor Guggenheim Partners in 2018 and became an independent insurtech in 2023, backed by global insurtech investor Group 1001.

"We owe our early momentum to building our own coverage and carrier recommendation engines in house," said Mylo CEO and Founder David Embry. "Our Mind of Mylo insurance intelligence engine enabled us to do what other agencies could not - scale our business with a high volume of smaller transactions and give underserved customers the most personalized recommendations."

Today, Mylo's continually evolving predictive AI technology recommends ideal coverage for each customer, matches them with a top-rated carrier who has appetite, and intelligently quotes a product with the best combination of coverage and price. This sets Mylo apart from other insurtechs who mainly use technology to show rate comparisons. Customers can shop online or with expert agents who have earned an NPS rating well above average for the insurance industry.

"Mylo is about much more than finding the lowest rate," says Mylo President and COO Belen Tokarski. "We're solving the main challenge insurance shoppers face - finding affordable coverage but knowing they won't be surprised by a gap down the line. This allows us to look out for the financial wellness of our customers."

Mylo currently equips 60+ channel partners. Among their specialties are employee perks and benefits companies, business formation companies and franchise owners (Mylo is a member of the International Franchise Association). Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, Mylo offers 30+ insurance products, partners with 100+ top-rated carriers, and has agents licensed in all 50 states. They have served 90,904 personal lines and commercial lines customers and sold an all-time annualized premium of $213,091,266.

Mylo has earned notable industry awards year after year, including being listed as one of PropertyCasualty360's 2024 Insurance Luminaries. Mylo was named one of "America's Best Startup Employers" by Forbes, honored as "Best Insurtech Company" by the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, and named "Most Innovative Insurtech Company" by Wealth & Finance International.

About Mylo:

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

