Her Beauty Regimen Marketplace Launches, Connecting Conscious Consumers to Indie Beauty Brands

Founded by Beauty-Tech Pioneer Chanel E. Martin, the New Marketplace Focuses on Hair, Skin, Nails, and the Importance of Community

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Award-winning beauty-tech entrepreneur Chanel E. Martin is pleased to announce the official launch of Her Beauty Regimen Marketplace , a curated digital platform that bridges the gap between conscious consumers and purpose-driven beauty brands. Designed to elevate underrepresented founders and empower everyday women in their beauty journeys, the marketplace is now live.

More than a typical retail destination, Her Beauty Regimen Marketplace serves as a community-driven ecosystem tailored for women seeking clean, effective solutions for their hair, skin, and nails. With a growing selection of natural and science-backed products, the platform simplifies product discovery while spotlighting authentic brand stories that resonate with diverse audiences.

Martin, who previously co-founded Myavana, the world's first AI-powered haircare analysis company, brings over a decade of experience in beauty, tech, and innovation. Her goal is to help indie brands flourish while giving consumers access to tools, education, and products that are both effective and ethically made.

"This marketplace is about more than just beauty. It's about rewriting the rules and giving women the power to curate a regimen that works for their real lives," said Martin. "We're providing a launchpad for emerging brands while giving women the confidence to shop smarter and feel seen."

Sellers on the platform benefit from no upfront costs, a generous commission model, and robust support through public relations, influencer partnerships, and brand visibility campaigns. The Marketplace is also proud to be a minority- and woman-owned business focused on equity and representation.

Her Beauty Regimen Marketplace is now live. To shop, apply to sell, or learn more, please visit www.herbeautyregimen.com .

ABOUT CHANEL E. MARTIN

Chanel E. Martin is an award-winning chemical engineer turned serial entrepreneur, celebrated for her transformative contributions to media, beauty-tech, and innovation. She is the founder and CEO of Beyond the Book Media, where she helps aspiring authors and brands write and publish impactful manuscripts in as little as 30 days. Chanel is also the author of Speak Up... We Deserve to Be Heard: Stories and Reflections on Being Black in America, a powerful collection amplifying Black voices. With a decade-long track record of helping entrepreneurs scale through strategic content, storytelling, and community building, Chanel has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Black Enterprise, Essence, The Real, and BET for her business leadership and cultural insight.

A pioneer in the beauty-tech space, Chanel is the co-founder and former COO of Myavana, where she helped launch the world's first AI-powered hair analysis and personalized haircare recommendation platform for women of color. Her latest venture, Her Beauty Regimen, blends scientific rigor with everyday beauty needs, offering a specialized product line for women who wear wigs, weaves, extensions, and braids-focusing on nurturing the natural hair and scalp beneath. With a marketplace vision rooted in authenticity, education, and community-driven discovery, Chanel continues to shape the future of beauty by connecting conscious consumers to purpose-driven brands that work. Her work reflects a commitment to innovation, empowerment, and elevating the beauty and wellness journey of underserved communities.

