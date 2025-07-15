Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025


GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 15:34 Uhr
PWEA: Poland - the hottest offshore market in Europe! The future of energy at the largest event in Central and Eastern Europe - Offshore Wind Poland 2025

WARSAW, Poland, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poland is entering the operational phase of offshore development - the first turbines are already standing in the Baltic Sea, and by 2026, electricity from offshore sources will begin to power Polish homes. This is a turning point - Poland is rapidly becoming one of the most promising markets in Europe in terms of investment, partnerships and innovation. Now is the best time to invest and build a position in Poland - this will be the main theme of the Offshore Wind Poland 2025 Conference organized by Polish Wind Energy Association.

"The investment campaign in the maritime sector is unrivalled among other investments currently underway in Poland. It will generate capital expenditure of PLN 300 billion by 2040. This is the largest energy transition project in Polish history, demonstrating Poland's ambition and courage in its pursuit of modernity. Ambitious investment plans and growing industrial potential give our country a real chance to become one of the leaders of the European energy transition. The upcoming event is the best time to prepare for this change and strengthen your position in the strategic market of the future," says Janusz Gajowiecki, President of the Polish Wind Energy Association.

On 18-19 November 2025, politicians, experts, scientists and the biggest players in the wind and renewable energy sectors will meet in Warsaw. For years, the event has been a strategic platform for dialogue on Poland's responsibility for EU security, energy solidarity and active participation in shaping European policy.

The focus will be on topics related to the current status of the first and second phase projects, preparations for upcoming auctions, and the development of a national industrial strategy and local supply chains. There will also be discussions on the importance of offshore wind in the context of strengthening the energy security and independence of Poland and Europe.

The planned workshops will place particular emphasis on practical aspects. This is also an opportunity to establish cooperation with key market players. Information:
http://www.konferencjaowp.pl/

PWEA is the largest Polish organisation promoting wind energy in Poland. It brings together over 200 companies - the largest energy giants in the wind energy market: investors, developers, turbine manufacturers and the supply chain.

Source: PWEA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb3d2fde-0d9c-46bb-8b8d-4b8e54b00d90



CONTACT: Polish Wind Energy Association m.zmijewska@psew.pl

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
