US-based clients can now trade CME-listed cryptocurrency futures contracts alongside Kraken's market leading spot crypto liquidity

Kraken, a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom, today announced the launch of Kraken Derivatives US, a regulated US derivatives offering. The launch will initially provide direct access to crypto futures listed on the CME through an integrated Kraken Pro trading experience.

Kraken Derivatives US enables clients to trade a full suite of crypto futures alongside Kraken's extensive spot market offering. With instant funding enabling seamless transfer of collateral, the integration gives clients a unified interface to deploy advanced strategies and manage risk efficiently, all from within a regulated environment backed by Kraken's leading infrastructure.

"With this launch, Kraken clients in the US can now trade futures alongside one of the world's most liquid cryptocurrency spot markets," said Shannon Kurtas, Head of Exchange at Kraken. "It's a meaningful step in giving traders broad market access and increased capital efficiency within a regulated and high performance environment."

Kurtas continued: "Kraken Derivatives US further enriches our unified trading experience, where digital and traditional assets can be accessed side-by-side without compromising on features, performance or liquidity."

Today's launch represents Kraken's first significant milestone since acquiring NinjaTrader, a leading U.S. retail futures platform, earlier this year. Through NinjaTrader, Kraken will broaden its derivatives offering to include a wider array of asset classes, with plans to introduce commodity, fixed income, FX, and equity futures later this year.

This expansion advances Kraken's strategy to build a comprehensive, multi-asset trading platform: further reinforcing its role as a unified venue for both digital and traditional asset classes.

"NinjaTrader is proud to power Kraken's push into US exchange-based derivatives, democratizing sophisticated trading products and connecting more participants to the world's leading trading venues," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. "This collaboration marks a pivotal first step in accelerating our combined mission to expand global access to these essential products and markets."

In April, Kraken introduced commission-free equities trading in the US, offering access to more than 11,000 stocks and ETFs with 24/5 availability. Kraken has also launched trading for tokenized equities, powered by Backed's xStocks, with phased rollouts beginning last week for eligible non-US clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.kraken.com/features/futures

Futures products and services on Kraken are provided by NinjaTrader Clearing LLC dba Kraken Derivatives US, a regulated Futures Commission Merchant that is a member of the National Futures Association ("NFA") (NFA ID 0309379) and registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"). You should be aware that the NFA does not have regulatory oversight over underlying or spot virtual currency products, transactions, exchanges, custodian or markets. Spot accounts are maintained by Payward Interactive Inc., which is not CFTC registered and is not a member of the NFA.

This is not an offer or solicitation for brokerage services or other products or services in any jurisdiction where Kraken is not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Investors should understand the risks involved in trading and carefully consider whether such trading is suitable in light of their financial circumstances and resources. Past performance is not necessarily indicator of future results. Please review the Full NTC Risk Disclosure for more information.

This communication is from NinjaTrader Clearing LLC dba Kraken Derivatives US

