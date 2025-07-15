New Agents eliminate the friction of high-impact AI deployment zero code, zero implementation, and live in five days resetting expectations for enterprise software time to value

Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered, cloud-native pricing software, today announced the launch of 125 specialized Agents built on its longstanding history of investments in AI. These purpose-built Agents enable B2B companies to protect margins, recover revenue, and respond to market shifts in real time, all without writing a single line of code.

In addition to the library of ready-to-run Agents, companies can create Agents tailored to their unique business needs and data in less than 10 minutes, directly within the Pricefx platform, using intuitive no-code technology. This level of speed and adaptability marks a fundamental shift in how pricing teams harness AI, turning months or year-long projects into outcomes delivered in hours or days.

Navigating Today's Margin and Revenue Squeeze

In a climate where every company faces rising costs, shifting customer behavior, global market volatility, and fierce competition, no business can afford to leave money on the table. Silent profit drains, such as mispriced products, over discounted deals and missed premium opportunities, erode company earnings every day.

Yet in complex businesses, it's difficult for people to spot every margin risk or opportunity and action change quickly. With thousands of product SKUs, daily shifts to input costs, lengthy quote approval processes, spreadsheet-based pricing processes, and small teams stretched thin, pricing experts and sales teams struggle to keep pace.

Introducing Pricefx Agents PricingAI by PricefxTM

Pricefx Agents empower pricing and sales teams to take back control by surfacing margin risks, revenue opportunities, and compliance issues in real time. Built on a decade of AI investments and designed to work alongside people, these Agents scan pricing, quoting, customer, product, and transaction data continuously to recommend targeted actions to drive immediate results.

Each Agent is laser-focused on a specific use case, with groups organized by business objective. Examples include:

Margin Leakage Agents recover profit, flagging drains from unprofitable products, hidden contract losses, rebate mismatches and more.

recover profit, flagging drains from unprofitable products, hidden contract losses, rebate mismatches and more. Discount Strategy Agents eliminate wasteful giveaways by keeping discounts targeted and fair.

eliminate wasteful giveaways by keeping discounts targeted and fair. Upside Opportunity Agents uncover price lift potential and premium selling moments on new deals and renewals.

uncover price lift potential and premium selling moments on new deals and renewals. Account Optimization Agents drive better returns from every customer by detecting upsell readiness, churn risk, reactive dormant customers, and more.

drive better returns from every customer by detecting upsell readiness, churn risk, reactive dormant customers, and more. Portfolio Optimizer Agents protect product margins by aligning prices with product maturity, lifecycle, and portfolio strategy.

protect product margins by aligning prices with product maturity, lifecycle, and portfolio strategy. Price Harmony Agents stop margin erosion by catching pricing inconsistencies across regions, channels, and teams.

stop margin erosion by catching pricing inconsistencies across regions, channels, and teams. Governance Compliance Agents keep margins intact by enforcing pricing policies and approval rules and catching costly errors.

keep margins intact by enforcing pricing policies and approval rules and catching costly errors. Quote Intelligence Agents help win more deals by identifying errors, delays, or violations that affect quoting speed, accuracy, and profitability.

help win more deals by identifying errors, delays, or violations that affect quoting speed, accuracy, and profitability. Competitive Readiness Agents defend market share by spotting pricing under pressure or signals of competitive undercutting.

What It Takes to Get Started

Pricefx makes it simple to put Agents to work immediately. Businesses can activate 125 ready-made Agents or build their own using Pricefx's no-code environment. Both options deliver results in a matter of hours, surfacing insights even with limited data, and continuously improving as data matures.

"Every executive I speak with wants to place bold bets on AI, but they're understandably cautious about long, expensive deployments that fail to deliver results," said Ronak Sheth, CEO of Pricefx. "Our Agent strategy eliminates that risk by offering a fast, frictionless way to launch high-impact Agents where results matter most. Pricefx Agents help companies recover margin, drive growth, and see financial results in days, not months. And this is just the beginning as we're building Agents to meet users where they naturally work, from native experiences in Pricefx to the systems they live in every day."

Based on early customer access, more than 50 companies have embraced the Pricefx Agent solution, proving the strong market demand for practical, human-centered, business-ready AI.

Built for the Enterprise Ecosystem

Pricefx Agents are designed for extensibility, built for the Pricefx platform as well as the broader enterprise landscape. Future releases will make Pricefx Agents available within the leading Quote-to-Cash systems, including SAP Joule and Salesforce Agentforce, and leading Marketplaces like AWS. This will ensure users can access pricing intelligence directly inside the tools they already rely on. This ecosystem-first approach ensures that AI-powered decision making is integrated, accessible, and actionable wherever teams do their work.

Try Pricefx Agents Today

Pricefx Agents are available immediately for existing and prospective customers to trial, with no cost or commitment, and can be deployed in five days. Designed to work hand-in-hand with your teams, Agents combine the speed of AI with human judgement to deliver insights you can trust and act on. Every trial includes expert support from solution experts and a pricing analyst to ensure each Agent delivers measurable financial impact, while keeping people at the center of decisions. Learn more about the Pricefx Agents or request a free trial.

