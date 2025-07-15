Clarifai Accelerates Agentic AI Development: MCP Server Hosting and OpenAI Compatibility Enable Smarter Agents, Faster Deployment

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, announced a transformative suite of enhancements designed to fundamentally reshape how intelligent AI agents are built, deployed, and scaled. By integrating Model Context Protocol (MCP) server hosting with OpenAI-compatible APIs, Clarifai now offers an unparalleled combination that empowers developers and enterprises to create smarter, more capable AI agents at unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Clarifai's commitment to Agentic AI stems from their vision for AI teams to create production Agentic AI quickly and seamlessly. This progression promises substantial gains in efficiency and innovation across industries, demanding robust computing power, efficient resource consumption, and sophisticated management. Clarifai's advanced compute orchestration solutions, which include the newly launched Local Runners , are engineered to ensure AI runs quickly, efficiently, and securely.

A Dual Breakthrough: Smarter Agents, Faster Deployment

The powerful synergy between Clarifai's new MCP Server Hosting and its OpenAI-compatible APIs addresses critical challenges in next-generation Agentic AI development:

Empowering Smarter Agents with MCP Server Hosting: Clarifai now allows users to upload and host their own custom tools, functions, and APIs as an MCP server, making them callable by AI agents or models. This pivotal capability enables AI agents to seamlessly integrate proprietary business logic and real-time data directly into their operational intelligence. These custom components are fully hosted, versioned, and managed by Clarifai, providing agents with the ability to access unique, domain-specific information (e.g., a pricing calculator for an insurance agent) or proprietary internal systems. This capability represents unmatched flexibility and control, allowing users to host and run their custom tools as MCP servers anywhere-from a local machine to a private cloud infrastructure-and Clarifai stands out as the only platform currently offering this level of hardware-agnostic orchestration for agent-facing tools.





Clarifai now allows users to upload and host their own custom tools, functions, and APIs as an MCP server, making them callable by AI agents or models. This pivotal capability enables AI agents to seamlessly integrate proprietary business logic and real-time data directly into their operational intelligence. These custom components are fully hosted, versioned, and managed by Clarifai, providing agents with the ability to access unique, domain-specific information (e.g., a pricing calculator for an insurance agent) or proprietary internal systems. This capability represents unmatched flexibility and control, allowing users to host and run their custom tools as MCP servers anywhere-from a local machine to a private cloud infrastructure-and Clarifai stands out as the only platform currently offering this level of hardware-agnostic orchestration for agent-facing tools. Accelerating Deployment with OpenAI-Compatible APIs: With the introduction of OpenAI-compatible APIs, Clarifai significantly simplifies the integration process, enabling developers to integrate with over 100 open-source and third-party models from the Clarifai community by leveraging their existing clients and tools with minimal code changes. This eliminates friction, accelerates testing, and ensures instant interoperability with established tech stacks. Teams can now seamlessly switch to Clarifai's powerful Agentic AI models from familiar OpenAI API endpoints, preserving their existing tooling while potentially gaining enhanced accuracy, improved privacy, or reduced switching costs across different teams or models.

Artjom Shestajev, Sr. Product Manager at Clarifai, spoke about the real-world impact: "This is a monumental step for Agentic AI. Our MCP server hosting unleashes a new level of agent intelligence, allowing them to directly interact with an organization's unique operational DNA and proprietary data sources. Paired with our OpenAI-compatible APIs, we're not just accelerating deployment; we're breaking down barriers, enabling developers to integrate these highly capable agents into their existing infrastructure almost instantly, driving rapid, impactful innovation."

These features enhance Clarifai's existing Agent Toolkit Integrations, which provide out-of-the-box support for leading agent frameworks, including CrewAI, LangChain, LiteLLM, and Google ADK. This comprehensive approach allows users to build sophisticated agent workflows using their preferred tools, streamlining the entire journey from conception to production. Clarifai's continuous innovation in compute orchestration helps businesses significantly reduce operational costs by enabling AI models to be up to 10x more resource-efficient, while also providing enhanced security and control over their entire AI ecosystem.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI platform supports today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

For more information or media requests, contact: pr@clarifai.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837665/Clarifai_Logo_FC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarifai-accelerates-agentic-ai-development-mcp-server-hosting-and-openai-compatibility-enable-smarter-agents-faster-deployment-302505495.html