Enterprise Health's Embedded Ozwell AI Platform is First to Achieve Drummond pDSI-Risk Certification

Distinction demonstrates commitment to safe, compliant AI in health IT

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Enterprise Health, a leading provider of occupational and employee health IT solutions, today announced that its embedded AI platform, Ozwell has achieved Drummond Certified Predictive Decision Support Intervention Risk (pDSI-Risk) certification. Ozwell is the first AI platform to earn this certification, a milestone that underscores the company's commitment to delivering AI technologies that meet the highest standards for safety, compliance and transparency in healthcare.

Ozwell AI is a proprietary solution that uses GPT technology based on the OpenAI HIPAA-compliant platform and is designed to enhance clinical decision-making, improve care outcomes and streamline workflows in occupational health settings. It helps clinicians shift their focus back to cognitive work and patient interaction by reducing time-consuming clerical tasks.

Drummond's pDSI-Risk certification provides a trusted pathway for AI-driven health IT solutions to demonstrate regulatory alignment and market readiness. Modeled after the ONC Health IT Certification Program - long considered the gold standard in healthcare technology compliance - this certification offers credible validation for standalone AI applications and predictive decision-support tools.

"According to Drummond, eighty-eight percent of EHR developers and healthcare provider participants expect their organization's use of AI to increase over the next two years," said Jeff Donnell, Enterprise Health president. "As health systems continue to explore the benefits and weigh the risks of AI, it's critical that these technologies are trustworthy and transparent. Our embedded AI technology being the first to achieve Drummond pDSI-Risk certification signals to our clients that our solution is both innovative and aligned with the highest industry and regulatory standards."

With the pDSI-Risk certification, Ozwell AI is validated for compliance with Intervention Risk Management (IRM) and Source Attribution Disclosure requirements based on the ONC's §170.315(b)(11) regulation, ensuring the responsible use of AI in clinical environments. Benefits of Ozwell's pDSI Certification for Enterprise Health users include:

Assurance that AI interventions are safe, explainable and risk-managed

Enhanced market trust through third-party validation

Confidence in AI that aligns with ONC regulatory requirements

Transparent insights into how predictive decisions are made

Enterprise Health has a long history with AI, integrating machine learning from the application's inception. This latest accomplishment further demonstrates the company's dedication to empowering clinicians and organizations with innovative solutions that support better health, better business and lasting trust in health IT.

About Enterprise Health

Enterprise Health is one of the largest providers of occupational health software in the world, with clients in over 50 countries, nearly a dozen languages and serving several million employees globally. It is the only comprehensive employee health record that combines occupational health and compliance, clinical care and employee engagement and is built on an ONC-ACB certified EHR platform - delivering a complete occupational health IT experience on a single, highly-interoperable, cloud-based solution. Visit enterprisehealth.com for more information.

Contact Information

Mimi Brodt

mbrodt@enterprisehealth.com

SOURCE: Enterprise Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/enterprise-healths-embedded-ozwell-ai-platform-is-first-to-achiev-1048352