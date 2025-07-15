Celebrate Boston Innovation and Impact With Ceres

Evening with Ceres

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Monday, October 6, 2025 · JFK Presidential Library, Boston · 6:00pm - 9:30pm

Boston is a beacon of progress and Ceres proudly calls it home. This fall, we invite you to join us at the iconic JFK Presidential Library for our annual fundraiser-an evening dedicated to celebrating Boston and the Bay State's role as the emerging climate tech and clean energy innovation hub. This year's theme reflects Ceres' commitment to accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more just and resilient economy.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details. We look forward to seeing you on October 6!

Register

Our Speakers

Katie Rae

CEO and Managing Partner

Engine Ventures

Mindy Lubber

CEO and President

Ceres

Yvonne Hao

Former Secretary

Executive Office of Economic Development, State of Massachusetts

Ed Farrington

President, North America

Impax Asset Management

Event Details

Guests

Join investors, executives, policymakers, philanthropists, tech leaders, and social sector leaders who all share a commitment to building a just and sustainable future.

Program

Enjoy expert insights on clean energy economy and sustainability, and ample networking opportunities. Support Ceres' mission at the Sustain-a-Bid paddle raise.

Dinner

Savor a locally sourced, gourmet vegetarian menu in keeping with our efforts to embed sustainability into every aspect of our work.

Venue

Evening with Ceres is back at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, where modern architecture meets stunning harbor views.

Host Committee

Mark Barnett

Loren Blackford

Michael and Caryn Bradley

Laurie Burt

Peter and Abby Coffin

Bill Davis

Gail Greenwald

Steven Hoch

Catherine and Tom Hughes

Richard Marks and Jenny Morrison

Jim Matheson

Bob and Tamsin Rachofsky

Adrienne Shishko and Joel Sklar

Adele Simmons

Debbie Simpson

Norman Stein

Leah Wood

Tickets

Join us and support our mission of building a just and sustainable future. Our signature event offers several ways to be involved and make a meaningful impact.

INDIVIDUAL $500 Experience an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner, and an engaging program-all in support of sustainability and innovation. NONPROFIT $325 Join us for a memorable celebration at Evening with Ceres! Enjoy a special "at-cost" rate for nonprofit organizations. (Limited availability)

*If you're interested in purchasing a table, please contact Nikhil Fereday at nfereday@ceres.org.

Can't Attend? Support Our Mission

If you are unable to attend the event but still wish to contribute to Ceres' mission to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just and resilient economy, we welcome your generous donation.

Donate to Ceres

Young Climate Leaders

Every year, we spotlight a young climate leader, celebrating their energy and innovation as they inspire impactful change.

Please see some of our previous leaders at the links below. DEVISHI JHA (2022) WAWA GATHERU (2023) AY YOUNG (2024)

Sponsorship

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Brianna Kolder at bkolder@ceres.org.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world.

