neurocare group: neurocare Expands US Footprint Through Collaborative Arrangement With Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), ?is pleased to announce the relationship with Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health, which has five outpatient clinics serving the Mid-Ohio region with innovative therapies such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy.

neurocare's Apollo TMS Therapy is administered in Mid Ohio Behavioural Health

Patient is receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, an evidence-based and highly effective treatment for depression, which is administered following best practices in neurocare's clinic network.

Founder & CEO of neurocare, Tom Mechtersheimer, congratulated the American team and said, "we're pleased to further expand the reach of our unique platform encompassing our own neuromodulation technology and processes such as intake and personalizing protocols but also integrating sleep and corresponding training and supervision for clinicians."

The clinics join a growing 'neurocare Centers of America' network already serving nine locations across four states, in Long Island, Nashville, Knoxville, Dallas, Pittsburgh, and now five additional in the Columbus, Ohio metro area. These clinics offer neurocare's unique best practice mental health platform and procedures including neurocare's Apollo TMS Therapy,a highly effective and proven treatment for major depression.

"We believe this partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health as we work with the neurocare group," said Dr. Ajay Sharma, Medical Director for Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health, "Our team is already passionate about delivering the highest quality care -including Apollo TMS Therapy - and the opportunity to collaborate with neurocare's global network of experts will greatly enhance our ability to provide cutting edge treatments to our patients in the Mid-Ohio region."

Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health has been a pioneering provider of TMS in the region, already delivering neurocare's Apollo TMS therapy as part of its comprehensive treatment offering. This partnership enables integration with neurocare's platform including its online educational academy and access to the latest protocols and technologies to provide personalized therapy across the Ohio network.

Stan Miller, Managing Director America and Executive Vice President for neurocare group said, "We are excited to have this proven network of providers join the neurocare team. This expansion will facilitate improving patient access to our advanced technologies and personalized protocols that target improving the quality of life for patients suffering in the region."

Founded in Europe in 2015, neurocare has expanded globally, offering non-invasive, personalized therapy, such as TMS, integrated with advanced diagnostics to meet the rising demand for targeted, medication-free mental health treatments. In the U.S. alone, over 8 million adults experience major depression who are not helped by medication, highlighting the urgent need for innovative alternatives.

About Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Ajay Sharma and Dr. Mukesh Rangwani, Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health provides outpatient mental health services across five locations in the Mid-Ohio region, including Columbus, Newark, Zanesville, Cambridge, and Coshocton. The clinics offer diagnostic assessments, individual, group, and family therapy, as well as case management and medication management. Services are delivered by a multidisciplinary team that includes psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, counsellors, and other licensed therapists. Under the clinical leadership of Dr. Sharma and Dr. Rangwani, MHBH has helped tens of thousands of patients with comprehensive psychiatric care.

About neurocare group AG

neurocare group AG has developed a best practice mental health platform, empowering clinicians to offer their patients personalized therapy with more sustainable clinical outcomes. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing personalized therapy plans that improve self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost-effective for the healthcare system.

The key technology elements of neurocare's platform are developed in-house, including leading TMS and EEG devices, a cloud-based software platform, as well as an online academy to give professionals the tools and neuroscientific understanding to properly apply these approaches in clinical practice.

neurocare's platform is currently applied throughout the Company's own clinics across the US, the UK, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics.

