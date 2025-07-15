BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / The International OCD Foundation (IOCDF), the leading authority on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders, is proud to announce a new partnership with world champion gymnast, best-selling author, and mental health advocate Aly Raisman. Together, Raisman and the IOCDF aim to expand public understanding of OCD and provide hope and support to the millions affected by this serious mental health condition.

Gold Medal Gymnast Aly Raisman Partners With International OCD Foundation to Raise Awareness and Combat Stigma



OCD affects an estimated 240 million people globally, with a lifetime prevalence of up to three percent. It is a chronic mental health disorder marked by intrusive, unwanted thoughts that lead to repetitive behaviors intended to reduce distress. Despite its severity, OCD is often misunderstood, minimized or misrepresented in popular culture. As a result, individuals with OCD face an average delay of seven years between symptom onset and proper diagnosis and treatment, but when connected with effective, evidence-based treatment, the vast majority of individuals with OCD will experience a significant reduction of symptoms.

Raisman is a two-time captain, six-time medalist, and longtime advocate for mental health and trauma survivors, including sharing her own experiences with OCD.

"This partnership with the International OCD Foundation is meaningful because I have struggled with OCD since I was a child," said Raisman. "OCD is not easy to navigate and takes us away from the present moment. Having a diagnosis, validation, and support system has made a huge difference for me. OCD impacts so many people and too often they suffer in silence. OCD is stigmatized and misunderstood, and I am looking forward to working with the International OCD Foundation to help those struggling have hope and gain a better understanding so they know they're not alone and help is out there."

The IOCDF leads the way in educating the public and professionals about OCD, funding cutting-edge research, and fostering supportive communities for individuals and families living with OCD and related disorders. Its evidence-based resources and programs serve people with lived experience, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers around the globe.

"We are honored to partner with Aly in this critical work," said Rebecca Deusser, Executive Director of the IOCDF. "Her courage and authenticity shine a light on the realities of OCD, and her strong voice will help dismantle harmful stereotypes that keep people from getting the care they need. Together, we are working to ensure that no one affected by OCD has to suffer in silence or feel alone."

The collaboration with Raisman as an ambassador marks a powerful step forward in realizing the Foundation's vision that anyone affected by OCD or related disorders has immediate access to effective treatment. To learn more about OCD and access resources, visit www.iocdf.org .



About the International OCD Foundation: The IOCDF is the leading authority on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders including Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) and Hoarding Disorder. The largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in this space, we are dedicated to serving a broad community of individuals around the world along with their family members, loved ones, mental health professionals, and researchers. What started as a small group seeking mutual support in 1986 has grown into an international organization with Affiliates in 33 U.S. states in addition to global partnerships with other OCD organizations and mental health non-profits around the world.

SOURCE: International OCD Foundation

