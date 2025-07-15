FairWinds Partners: FairWinds Migrates from .COM to .FAIRWINDS, Showcasing Leadership in Strategic Internet Addressing

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / FairWinds Partners, the world's leading domain name strategy consultancy, has completed the migration of its website from fairwindspartners.com to home.fairwinds.

"This transition is more than a domain change. It reflects our belief in the future of .BRAND top-level domains," said FairWinds founder Josh Bourne. "Our move to .FAIRWINDS reinforces the strategic value that these top-level domains offer and our evolution from a pioneering domain name advisory firm to the trusted partner for global brands navigating the digital landscape via the address bar."

Unlike second-level domains like google.com, top-level domains reside on the internet's root servers -- the foundation of the internet's naming system. .BRAND top-level domains are not publicly available and are used exclusively by the brand owner.

".BRAND top-level domains provide a powerful way to amplify, control, and secure a brand's digital presence while giving visitors visual proof of authenticity and safety," said Tom Wells, vice president at FairWinds.

Founded in 2006, FairWinds has helped more than 250 clients worldwide build and protect their online presence. The company has helped scores of clients -- including Major League Baseball, Pfizer, Nike, and American Express -- secure .BRAND top-level domains.

During the last round of applications for new generic top-level domains from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), FairWinds submitted 133 top-level domain applications on behalf of its clients -- including more .BRANDs than any other advisory firm.

FairWinds is the only domain consultancy to invest alongside its clients by securing and operating its own branded top-level domain, .FAIRWINDS. The company has launched .FAIRWINDS as ICANN prepares to receive fresh applications for new generic top-level domains in April 2026 for the first time since 2012.

To help brand owners of all kinds -- including corporations, nonprofits, higher-ed institutions, and others -- determine whether they should participate in the upcoming ICANN application window, FairWinds is rolling out its signature SPARK (Strategy, Planning, Application, Registration, and Knowledge) service as well as nextround.fairwinds, an educational website with comprehensive information on the process for securing a top-level domain.

"FairWinds has played a critical role in establishing .BRAND top-level domains as a trusted and strategic asset for major corporations," Bourne said. "Our migration to home.fairwinds places FairWinds among a select group of forward-thinking companies, such as Apple, Barclays, BMW, and Microsoft, that have adopted .BRAND domains as a pillar of their digital strategy."



