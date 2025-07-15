Whittier Trust Welcomes Kiley Barnhorst MacDonald as Senior Vice President, Client Advisor

Whittier Trust further strengthens its rapidly growing San Diego team with veteran trust and estates advisor, Kiley Barnhorst MacDonald.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Whittier Trust is pleased to welcome Kiley Barnhorst MacDonald as Senior Vice President and Client Advisor, based in the firm's new San Diego office. With more than 30 years of experience at the intersection of the legal, corporate, and nonprofit sectors, Kiley is a trusted advisor to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. She is widely respected for her ability to navigate complex family dynamics and multigenerational planning with a steady hand and thoughtful, practical insight.

A San Diego native and fifth-generation Southern Californian, Kiley brings a coveted combination of legal acumen, strategic planning, and financial analysis to her work, tailoring each relationship to reflect the specific values and goals of the individuals and families she serves. Her multidisciplinary background allows her to approach wealth management with both technical depth and a personal touch.

As she begins this chapter with the San Diego office, Kiley will play a key role in trust and estate planning, fiduciary oversight, philanthropic strategy, and family governance, staying true to the proactive and personalized service at the heart of Whittier Trust.

"Kiley brings the kind of deep expertise and authentic connection that makes a lasting impact," said Whit Batchelor, Executive Vice President, Client Advisor, and San Diego Regional Manager at Whittier Trust. "She's already a trusted voice in our community, and her arrival is a meaningful step forward in building our San Diego presence with intention and care."

Before joining Whittier Trust, Kiley served as Senior Vice President, Senior Trust Advisor at Northern Trust Wealth Management. She also practiced in La Jolla at Albence & Associates and the Law Offices of W. Neal Schram. Kiley holds a JD from UCLA School of Law and a BA in Economics from Dartmouth College. She is a California State Bar Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust, and Probate Law.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Kiley is a dedicated community leader who has served on the boards of several nonprofit and educational organizations. She has been recognized by the Legal Aid Society for her pro bono efforts supporting families in probate court.

Whittier Trust opened its San Diego office earlier this year to meet the needs of a growing client base in the region. With Kiley now on board, the firm continues to build a team of top-tier professionals who combine technical excellence with an unwavering commitment to client service.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

