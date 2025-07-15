Mercury/13: Elite Football, Elevated: The Women's Cup Lands in Milan With Mercury 13 Special Edition

A private-format tournament featuring Europe's finest, streamed globally from the iconic Arena Civica and available

for free in the US exclusively on VIZIO WatchFree+.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / This August 2025, Milan becomes the epicenter of innovation in women's club football as The Women's Cup introduces a redefined competition experience, one designed to reshape how women's sports are experienced, shared, and celebrated.

Bringing together three powerhouses of European football - Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atlético de Madrid, & newcomer F.C. Como Women - this exclusive edition marks the tournament's highly anticipated debut on Italian soil. It's more than a tournament; it's a concept crafted to elevate the global game while spotlighting Italy's vibrant football heritage and Mercury 13's flair for the unexpected.

A Game-Changer in Format and Vision

In collaboration with Mercury 13, this special edition of The Women's Cup will introduce an innovative format designed for the future-facing fan. A global audience will tune in to a broadcast that goes beyond the match itself, delivering storytelling, access, and spectacle like never before.

Held at the historic Arena Civica, nestled in the heart of Milan's Parco Sempione, this unique showcase brings together champions past and present. Atlético de Madrid, TWC 2023 titleholders, return to challenge Italy's best, including Juventus, reigning champions of both Lega Serie A and The Women's Cup 2024. Inter Milan, Serie A runners-up, and F.C. Como Women, the first club in Mercury 13's portfolio, round out the lineup in a contest where legacy meets ambition.

Pushing Boundaries, Building Bridges

"Bringing The Women's Cup to Italy in this new format is more than an expansion - it's a reinvention," said John Paul Reynal, President and CEO of The Women's Cup. "This edition reflects a bold step forward, not only in how we present the game, but in how we partner with clubs and audiences to shape its future."

Victoire Cogevina Reynal, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Mercury 13, emphasized the long-term vision: "This event is a reflection of our commitment to designing premium experiences around women's football, especially for a global and diverse female fanbase. It's also a huge milestone for F.C. Como Women as we look ahead to what's next for our growing network of clubs."

TWC Special Edition in Collaboration with Mercury 13 - Milan, Italy 2025

All matches at Arena Civica, Milan (local time / ET)

August 14

Semifinal 1: Juventus vs F.C. Como Women- 6 PM local / 12 PM ET

Semifinal 2: Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid - 9 PM local / 3 PM ET

August 17

Third Place Match - 5 PM local / 11 AM ET

Final - 8 PM local / 2 PM ET

Viewers in the United States can watch the Women's Cup LIVE and for free exclusively on VIZIO WatchFree+

The Women's Cup is thrilled that VIZIO WatchFree+ will be the free, exclusive streaming partner in the United States to watch the Women's Cup Tournament in Milan, Italy, August 14 - 17. As recently announced, VIZIO will also be the exclusive destination for the Women's Cup Brazil Tournament in July. Last year's TWC marked the first-ever live sporting event hosted exclusively on the WatchFree+ platform and this year the partnership returns with two exciting International Tournaments that make up the Global Series Summer 2025 games.

Eight games will be available exclusively on VIZIO WatchFree+ on a dedicated pop-up channel (ch. #1301), available from July16th to 26th aligned with the Brazil tournament and then again from August 13th to 19th when the Women's Cup takes place to Italy. The channel will also feature archival games from previous tournaments, game highlights, interviews, and more - enhancing the viewing experience for fans.

To watch The Women's Cup on VIZIO WatchFree+, select channel #1301 from the electronic programming guide (EPG), or access directly from the VIZIO Home Screen. In addition, The Women's Cup Channel will be available on the VIZIO mobile app, available to anyone. Both VIZIO TV owners and those that do not have a VIZIO TV can download the free VIZIO mobile app to their mobile device, click on the WatchFree+ button in the bottom row menu, and tune-in to the The Women's Cup Channel #1301.

For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus.

CLUB STATEMENTS:

Inter Milan Head Coach, Gianpiero Piovani

"This is a prestigious tournament involving three big clubs that, as well as ourselves, performed well in their respective leagues last season. We really want to do well, and we'll try to show our quality. We want to continue our development. We'll go into the tournament with a lot of enthusiasm; we can't wait to test ourselves against these sides. It'll definitely be a good experience for us ahead of the start of the season."

Juventus Head Coach, Massimiliano Canzi

"We're excited to be invited back to the Women's Cup, after last year's edition in Louisville. It will be a great chance for us to play some high-quality games against strong teams like Inter, Atlético Madrid, and Como Women, and get an early feel for the new season".

F.C. Como Women Head Coach, Stefano Sottili

"Matches like these allow us to concretely assess the team's level of preparation by immediately testing ourselves against top-tier opponents. Juventus, Inter, and Atlético Madrid are elite clubs, used to playing to win - facing them in such a competitive context is a key step in our development".

Atlético de Madrid Head Coach, Victor Martin

"I believe that this type of tournament allows us to fine-tune our preparation ahead of the start of the competitions. Facing opponents like Inter, Juventus, and Como forces us to compete at the highest level. It's a demanding challenge, and it also gives us the valuable experience of traveling and spending a few days together as a team - something that will greatly help us build the foundation for what we hope will be a very successful new season."

About The Women's Cup

THE WOMEN'S CUP: EXPANDING THE GAME, ELEVATING THE SPORT

The Women's Cup (TWC) was established in 2021 as an annual professional soccer tournament in the United States, with its first editions hosted in Louisville (2021, 2022). Since then, the tournament has evolved into the world's premier women's club soccer competition, expanding globally under the TWC Global Series, with events in Madrid (2023), Cali (2024), Kansas City (2024), Louisville (2024), and now arriving in São Paulo (2025).

An exclusive invitation-only tournament, TWC brings together elite clubs from all five continents, offering them a unique opportunity to compete on a global stage. More than 20 clubs have participated, with past champions including Racing Louisville FC (2021), OL Reign (2022), Atlético de Madrid (2023), NY Gotham FC (2024), Juventus (2024), and Kansas City Current (2024).

TWC has become the preeminent women's soccer invitational tournament in the world, not only showcasing the highest level of competition but also serving as a platform for advancing key initiatives that drive the growth of women's soccer. By creating first-class events that combine sporting excellence with international visibility, TWC supports clubs in extending their global footprint, increasing brand exposure, and strengthening their network within the game.

More than just a tournament, The Women's Cup is about growing the beautiful game. By connecting players and teams from all continents, TWC contributes to the expansion of women's soccer worldwide, creating new opportunities for female athletes and reinforcing the sport's presence in every region. The arrival of TWC in Brazil underscores the organization's commitment to fostering growth in Latin America and beyond, ensuring that women's soccer continues to thrive on a truly global scale.

https://thewomenscup.world/

For more information

Alejandra S Depalma

CCo Mercury 13

alejandra@mercury13.com

SOURCE: Mercury/13

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/elite-football-elevated-the-women%e2%80%99s-cup-lands-in-milan-with-mercur-1048824