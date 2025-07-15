Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 16:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bounteous Appoints Kelly Jessop as Chief Solutions Officer to Spearhead Client-Focused Digital Innovation

Former IBM and Deloitte executive brings 25+ years of digital transformation experience to strengthen the company's innovation and client delivery engine

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, a leading global digital transformation consultancy, today announced the appointment of Kelly Jessop as Chief Solutions Officer. Her appointment marks the latest in a series of strategic leadership advancements aimed at propelling the company's next phase of scaling global capabilities and driving co-innovation with clients.

Kelly Jessop, Chief Solutions Officer, Bounteous

In this new role, Jessop will report to CEO Sudarshan Mandayam and will lead the Bounteous core practices: Experience Innovation, Digital Experience Platforms, Cloud, and Data & AI. She brings deep industry expertise and a track record of delivering complex technology solutions across financial services, consumer goods, logistics, and hospitality.

Jessop joins Bounteous with over 25 years of experience in consulting and enterprise technology. She most recently led IBM's Technology Expert Labs across the Americas, helping organizations adopt AI, automation, and hybrid cloud solutions. Her prior roles include senior leadership positions at UBS and Deloitte.

"Bounteous stands out for its collaborative culture and commitment to innovation," said Jessop. "I'm energized to join a leadership team so focused on helping clients harness the power of technology to reimagine their business."

"Kelly brings the rare blend of strategic insight, technical depth, and proven leadership in driving digital transformation for marquee clients," said Sudarshan Mandayam, CEO of Bounteous. "She will play a critical role in scaling capabilities across practices to help clients solve their most pressing challenges and deliver transformative business outcomes."

About Bounteous
Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, Digital Experience Platforms, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 4,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Sara Vinson
DiGennaro Communications
sara.vinson@digennaro-usa.com
917-753-2955

Bounteous

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730751/Bounteous_Jessop_0017_Retouched.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596704/Bounteous__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bounteous-appoints-kelly-jessop-as-chief-solutions-officer-to-spearhead-client-focused-digital-innovation-302505138.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.