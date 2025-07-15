Bounteous Appoints Kelly Jessop as Chief Solutions Officer to Spearhead Client-Focused Digital Innovation

Former IBM and Deloitte executive brings 25+ years of digital transformation experience to strengthen the company's innovation and client delivery engine

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, a leading global digital transformation consultancy, today announced the appointment of Kelly Jessop as Chief Solutions Officer. Her appointment marks the latest in a series of strategic leadership advancements aimed at propelling the company's next phase of scaling global capabilities and driving co-innovation with clients.

In this new role, Jessop will report to CEO Sudarshan Mandayam and will lead the Bounteous core practices: Experience Innovation, Digital Experience Platforms, Cloud, and Data & AI. She brings deep industry expertise and a track record of delivering complex technology solutions across financial services, consumer goods, logistics, and hospitality.

Jessop joins Bounteous with over 25 years of experience in consulting and enterprise technology. She most recently led IBM's Technology Expert Labs across the Americas, helping organizations adopt AI, automation, and hybrid cloud solutions. Her prior roles include senior leadership positions at UBS and Deloitte.

"Bounteous stands out for its collaborative culture and commitment to innovation," said Jessop. "I'm energized to join a leadership team so focused on helping clients harness the power of technology to reimagine their business."

"Kelly brings the rare blend of strategic insight, technical depth, and proven leadership in driving digital transformation for marquee clients," said Sudarshan Mandayam, CEO of Bounteous. "She will play a critical role in scaling capabilities across practices to help clients solve their most pressing challenges and deliver transformative business outcomes."

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, Digital Experience Platforms, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 4,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

