QKS Group: SPARK Plus Launches: Tech Advisory Rebuilt for Today's Buyers and Vendors

PUNE, India, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If one has ever flipped through traditional tech advisory reports complete with flashy rankings, one-size-fits-all vendor lists, and lofty narratives that one has probably sensed something missing. QKS Group and its team of seasoned analysts have uncovered the reason: these legacy frameworks lack the nuance, speed, and localized insight that today's rapidly evolving, context-driven tech decisions demand.

What's at Stake?

Buyers now grapple with compressed decision timelines and complex, evolving landscapes; they need solutions that precisely align with their unique context.

Vendors, especially smaller and emerging ones, often struggle to get visibility amid the saturated market dominated by bigger names. This mismatch leads to poor fit, stalled rollouts, and lost opportunity on both sides.

QKS Group introduces SPARK Plus is not just a tweak but a full reimagining of advisory, built to truly support real-world decision-making.

Key differentiators include:

Context-Driven Insight : The only platform that offers comparisons is by industry , region , and company size , not based on one-size-fits-all.

: The only platform that offers comparisons is by , , and , not based on one-size-fits-all. Real-World Data : Over 5,000 vendors are evaluated using authentic user experiences from live deployment environments.

: Over are evaluated using authentic user experiences from live deployment environments. Transparent Analysis : Structured expert insights take the place of opaque scoring, aiding vendor selection, procurement, and go-to-market strategies.

: Structured expert insights take the place of opaque scoring, aiding vendor selection, procurement, and go-to-market strategies. Dual Audience Focus: Buyers receive alignment and clarity; vendors, especially niche or emerging players, gain exposure exactly where it counts.

Deep Comparisons via SPARK Matrix

Industry-Specific Matrix : The only advisory firm in the world to provide rigorous, domain-focused evaluation with parameter-level ratings across vendors.

: The only advisory firm in the world to provide rigorous, domain-focused evaluation with parameter-level ratings across vendors. Regional Matrix: The only advisory firm globally to provide performance analysis grounded in regional execution, capabilities, and compliance helping buyers understand who can deliver where.

The industry is calling for efficiency and relevance because:

Tech stacks are more complex

Transformation cycles are shorter

Customer journeys are unique

SPARK Plus arises to answer this need enabling rapid, confident, and context-aware tech selection.

"We're proud to pioneer a new category where community, intelligence, and advisory converge to empower today's tech decision-makers. SPARK Plus reflects our belief: credible, context-rich, and actionable insights shouldn't be limited to the few, but available to all," said Piyush Dewangan, CEO & Chief Principal Analyst.

Building Trust in Advisory

Beyond ranking, SPARK Plus is about restoring trust. Its features include:

Contextual Filters : Speedy shortlisting based on operational relevance

: Speedy shortlisting based on operational relevance Vendor GTM Support : Craft positioning for emerging or niche players

: Craft positioning for emerging or niche players Procurement-Friendly Frameworks : Alignment with KPIs and internal goals

: Alignment with KPIs and internal goals QKS Review Blogs: Diverse Perspectives, research-driven articles covering vendor strategies and market trends by industry expert analysts.

Adoption & Early Impact

SPARK Plus is already in use by global enterprises and mid-market firms especially in regions where traditional models fail to capture local specificity-bridging the gap between analyst research and real-world buying behavior.

"I'm genuinely impressed with what QKS Group has built. Being ranked #2 globally in reprint licensing is no small feat, and their SPARK Plus platform brings a truly differentiated approach to the analyst market. By integrating transparent analyst opinions, user reviews, and community engagement, QKS Group is delivering the kind of innovation that has the potential to break through in today's crowded landscape," said Carter Lusher, Industry Analyst Relations.

Looking Ahead

In coming months, SPARK Plus will expand into verticals such as CX, AI, cybersecurity, and more, while adding features like real-time buyer analytics, predictive vendor performance models, and customizable benchmarking tools. SPARK Plus merges structured evaluations, authentic user feedback, and tactical performance analysis creating a powerful conduit between deserving vendors and informed buyers. Vendors interested in joining the evaluation can submit their details here: https://qksgroup.com/sparkplus/list-product

