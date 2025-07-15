Oral Care Market worth $53.29 billion by 2030 with 6.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oral Care Market, valued at US$34.97 billion in 2024 stood at US$37.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$53.29 billion by the end of the period. The expansion of the oral care market can be attributed to several key factors, including a growing prevalence of untreated oral hygiene issues that lead to dental caries and periodontal diseases. Enhanced educational initiatives by healthcare professionals are significantly raising awareness around the importance of oral hygiene, thereby encouraging the adoption of better oral care practices among the population. Furthermore, advancements in oral care products-such as electric and AI-integrated toothbrushes, advanced formulations of toothpaste, and tailored mouthwashes-are enhancing both the efficacy of treatments and the overall user experience. As public awareness of oral hygiene continues to rise, there has been a corresponding increase in demand for innovative oral care solutions.

By product type, the oral care market can be categorized by product type into several key segments, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories, and denture products. As of 2024, the toothpaste segment dominated the market, capturing the largest share. This significant market presence can be attributed to the widespread daily use of toothpaste among consumers, making it an essential part of personal hygiene routines. Several factors contribute to the vigorous growth of the toothpaste segment. Firstly, the product's availability in a variety of formulations and price points has made it accessible to a broad range of consumers, fostering an increase in demand. The introduction of innovations, such as teeth whitening formulas, has also made toothpaste particularly appealing to those who prioritize aesthetics and are looking for solutions to enhance their smile. Moreover, toothpaste products that focus on specific dental health concerns-such as cavity prevention, which actively combats plaque buildup and sensitivity relief formulas designed for individuals with teeth sensitive to temperature and pressure-are contributing to the overall market growth. The variety of options available allows consumers to explore and switch between different brands based on their specific needs and preferences, driving competition and innovation within the sector. In summary, the combination of widespread daily usage, affordability, product innovations, and a responsive variety of choices is fueling the robust growth of the toothpaste segment in the oral care market.

By application, the homecare segment held the largest market share in 2024. The homecare segment encompasses essential oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and dental floss, which consumers have utilized multiple times daily. This category offers a diverse array of products, including breath fresheners available in various flavors and specialized toothpaste formulated to address specific dental issues such as tooth sensitivity, periodontal concerns, and cavity prevention. The extensive availability of these oral care products across retail outlets and pharmacies has significantly driven their consumption rates.

By distribution channel, the consumer stores segment accounted for the largest share of the oral care market. Consumer retail outlets are extensively accessible, enhancing the convenience of purchasers in acquiring products. This accessibility allows consumers to engage in comprehensive brand comparisons, facilitating the selection of optimal options. The availability of a diverse array of products empowers consumers to fulfill their needs promptly, minimizing delays associated with procurement. The tactile experience of in-person purchases often yields a heightened sense of satisfaction for consumers. Furthermore, established loyalty with retailers can result in various advantages, such as exclusive offers or rewards programs, ultimately enriching the purchasing experience.

By geography, the patient handling equipment market is classified into five primary regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. Notably, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the oral care market in 2024, primarily driven by its burgeoning population. This demographic trend has significantly fueled the demand for oral care products. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income among consumers has correlated with increased expenditure on oral care solutions. Enhanced public awareness campaigns led by government initiatives and dental professionals have also contributed to this demand surge, emphasizing the critical role of maintaining oral hygiene. Additionally, the expansion of both online and offline distribution channels has facilitated greater access to oral care products, further stimulating market growth.

Colgate-Palmolive (US):

Colgate-Palmolive is a key player in the oral care market. Colgate-Palmolive maintains a robust market position through its extensive range of oral care products, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, and specialized oral health solutions. Significant innovations include the introduction of the Colgate Total Active Prevention System, which synergizes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash to deliver comprehensive oral health benefits. The company has also ventured into the realm of smart technology with the launch of AI-integrated toothbrushes that provide users with real-time guidance on optimal brushing techniques. In line with sustainability initiatives, Colgate-Palmolive has initiated the production of biodegradable toothbrushes and has adopted recyclable cardboard packaging alongside the rollout of a recyclable toothpaste tube in the US marketplace. Committed to advancing oral care through scientific research, Colgate-Palmolive allocated 1.8% of its annual revenue to R&D in 2024, underscoring its focus on product innovation. A notable example of this ongoing development is the launch in February 2025 of a cohesive three-product system comprising a toothpaste, toothbrush, and alcohol-free mouthwash, exemplifying the company's commitment to enhancing oral care solutions.

Procter & Gamble (US)

Procter & Gamble is among the front-runner companies in the oral care industry, with Oral-B and Crest brands. P&G has established itself as a leader in oral care innovation with the introduction of advanced AI-driven toothbrushes that monitor brushing patterns while providing real-time feedback to enhance oral hygiene. Their latest offerings include electric toothbrushes featuring iO technology, which integrates seamlessly with smartphone applications to deliver instant insights and support optimal brushing techniques. By synergizing digital innovation with oral health science, Procter & Gamble maintains its competitive edge in the industry. Moreover, the company demonstrates its commitment to ongoing innovation by allocating 2.5% of its annual revenue to R&D in 2024, underscoring its relentless pursuit of new and improved product solutions.

Haleon (US)

Haleon holds a considerable share of the oral care market through brands such as Sensodyne, Paradontax, and Polident. The company specializes in oral health products designed to address a range of dental issues, including tooth sensitivity, periodontal care, and comprehensive denture maintenance. Their offerings, such as Sensodyne Clinical White and Parodontax Complete Protection toothpaste, underscore a commitment to innovative solutions for enhanced oral hygiene. These initiatives demonstrate the organization's focus on elevating oral health literacy and improving access to oral care resources in developing regions. Notably, their allocation of 2.7% of revenue towards R&D in 2024 reflects a strategic commitment to advancing dental technology and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

