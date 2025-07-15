Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 16:06 Uhr
Kutta Technologies Unveils KTAC 2.0: The Next Generation of Tactical Control for Uncrewed Systems

PHOENIX, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutta Technologies, LLC (Kutta), a trusted leader in safety-critical uncrewed systems software and hardware, announces the launch of the Kutta Tactical Controller 2.0 (KTAC 2.0). The newly upgraded device provides critical enhancements to users' command and control capabilities for uncrewed systems with increased flexibility, reliability, efficiency, and affordability. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern military tactical operations, the KTAC is a common controller that allows users to control multiple types of robotic platforms - including land, sea and air uncrewed systems - from a single controller in the palm of their hand.

Kutta Technolgies Logo - White Logo with Kutta's Company Name and tagline Technologies for Earth and Air. It is a png file with a transparent background.

"Kutta Technologies is committed to empowering warfighters with innovative tools that enhance mission success," said Douglas Limbaugh, Kutta's COO and executive vice-president. "KTAC 2.0's modular design and universal control capabilities provide operators with the flexibility to adapt to any mission, ensuring operational superiority in the most challenging environments."

Kutta's legacy product, KTAC 1.0 successfully controlled more than 35 different uncrewed systems for both U.S. military and allied partner nations. The KTAC 2.0 expands on those capabilities, offering a universal platform with two configurations-tethered and untethered (with radio module)-ensuring seamless integration with existing ecosystems like Nett Warrior and ATAK-enabled devices.

Weighing under two pounds and boasting an IP-67 rating, KTAC 2.0 is rugged, portable and built to withstand harsh battlefield conditions. It reduces the physical load on the warfighter by over two pounds compared to traditional solutions, offering a significant advantage in both mobility and endurance during extended missions. The device's non-proprietary, open interfaces leverage commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology, reducing costs while maximizing interoperability across smartphones, tablets and computers.

"By leveraging COTS technology and open architectures, KTAC 2.0 delivers a cost-effective, high value solution without compromising performance," said Matthew Savoca, Kutta's executive vice president. "This launch marks a significant step forward in supporting defense ministries globally with scalable, mission-critical technology."

The KTAC 2.0 supports a wide range of military applications, offering a single controller for diverse robotic platforms. Its compatibility with Kutta's Unified Ground Control Station (UGCS) software and STANAG 4586 protocols further enhances its ability to plan missions, avoid obstacles, and deliver real-time situational awareness.

"Kutta continues to drive innovation through strategic partnerships and ongoing research to ensure KTAC 2.0 evolves alongside the operational needs of our users," said Matthew Savoca, Kutta's Executive Vice-President. "We continue to focus on reducing the warfighter's burden while increasing mission capability. KTAC 2.0 not only redefines the next generation of tactical control for uncrewed systems, it reflects Kutta's unwavering commitment to equip military forces with the tools they need to succeed-now and in the future."

For more information, contact Kutta Technologies at:

2075 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Suite 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Email: CustomerSupport@KuttaTech.com
Website: www.kuttatech.com

About Kutta Technologies, LLC

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Kutta Technologies is a high-tech research, development, and manufacturing leader specializing in command, control, and communications (C3) solutions for the Department of Defense and commercial markets. With deep expertise in safety-critical software and ruggedized hardware systems, Kutta delivers scalable, mission-ready technologies that empower operators across every domain of modern warfare.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730574/kutta_logo_white_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kutta-technologies-unveils-ktac-2-0-the-next-generation-of-tactical-control-for-uncrewed-systems-302505458.html

