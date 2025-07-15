Pacific Assets Trust plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

15 July 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website,

www.pacific-assets.com .

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734