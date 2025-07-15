Talkdesk, Inc: Talkdesk expands global network of regional cloud deployments with new UK Regional Cloud

Customers can now host their Talkdesk platform in the region, allowing them to comply with local and industry-specific data residency and privacy requirements

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, July 15, 2025today announced its new UK Regional Cloud, a significant addition to its expanding global network of regional cloud deployments, enabling United Kingdomin Manchester, U.K.

Deploying the Talkdesk platform in the U.K. enables businesses in industries such as banking, retail, healthcare, utilities, and travel and hospitality to comply with their region-specific data privacy requirements. In addition to maintaining data compliance, the Talkdesk UK Regional Cloud enhances voice quality by hosting the platform closer to customers' on-premises systems and end users. Ultimately, this results in an improved customer experience (CX).

"The launch of our UK Regional Cloud is a pivotal moment for Talkdesk and for our customers across the United Kingdom," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. "This investment reinforces our deep commitment to the U.K. market and our global strategy to provide secure, compliant, and high-performing cloud solutions wherever our customers operate. By addressing critical data residency needs and enhancing voice quality, we are not only unlocking new opportunities for businesses in regulated industries but also ensuring they can deliver exceptional, AI-powered customer experiences with confidence."

Talkdesk continues to increase investments across local talent, operations, and partnerships to support U.K. customers like Farfetch , Fortem , Motorway, Wealthify Limited, Travelopia , and Canon .

This launch is a key component of Talkdesk's broader strategy to expand regional cloud availability globally, strengthening its value proposition for customers operating in highly regulated industries and regions with stringent data residency requirements. In February 2025, the company added the Australia Regional Cloud to its portfolio.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation-a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

