Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
15.07.2025 16:14 Uhr
Michael Smith Named CEO of Recovery Connections of Maine

Maine Native Returns to Lead One of State's Largest Recovery Provider

LEWISTON, ME / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Recovery Connections of Maine (RCOM), the largest provider of substance use disorder treatment services north of Portland, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With over two decades of leadership in the behavioral health field, Smith brings extensive national experience and a deep commitment to recovery services. A Maine native, Smith began his academic journey at Southern Maine Community College before completing his studies at the University of North Texas. In 2008, he left Maine to pursue a career in addiction treatment in Texas, where he served in leadership roles at Chapter House and Granite House-two nationally respected recovery organizations.

"This is a full-circle moment for me," said Smith. "My career started with a deep desire to help individuals and families struggling with addiction. Now, bringing that national experience back home to Maine and leading an organization that plays such a vital role in the community is both humbling and exciting."

About Recovery Connections of Maine

Based in the Lewiston-Auburn region, Recovery Connections of Maine provides a comprehensive continuum of care for individuals struggling with substance use and mental health disorders. Services include:

  • Residential treatment

  • Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP)

  • Outpatient counseling

  • Sober living services

The organization is committed to accessibility and affordability, accepting both MaineCare and private insurance. Its sober living homes for men and women are among the most affordable in the state, ensuring that housing never becomes a barrier to recovery.

As Maine's largest substance use disorder service provider north of Portland, RCOM serves individuals across the state, offering high-quality, community-centered care in a supportive and compassionate environment.

Contact:

James Skeleton
2074407922

SOURCE: Recovery Connections of Maine



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/michael-smith-named-ceo-of-recovery-connections-of-maine-1046777

