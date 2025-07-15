Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning digital marketing agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has released a new article examining 2024 trends in iPhone vs Android usage in the United States. The analysis compares key user behaviors such as spending patterns, brand loyalty, and mobile engagement.





Digital Silk Publishes 2024 User Insights Comparing U.S. Device Habits



Based on data from multiple sources including Statista, CIRP, and Experian, the report explores how platform preferences are influencing digital marketing strategy. Notably, iPhone users accounted for nearly 58% of U.S. smartphone subscribers as of Q1 2024, while Android users were more dominant globally.

Key Findings from the Report

The report aims to support businesses in making platform-specific decisions by highlighting differences such as:

iPhone users have a higher average income and tend to spend more on mobile apps

Android users show greater platform diversity and higher global market share

Apple users exhibit stronger brand loyalty, with over 90% planning to stay with iOS

Android dominates in regions like Africa and Asia, where cost and customization are driving factors

Strategic Implications for Mobile Marketing

"Understanding platform-specific behaviors can help businesses make more informed decisions about mobile experiences, app development, and ad targeting," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "These insights can potentially support stronger ROI in device-specific campaigns."

With over 90% of internet users accessing the web through mobile devices, brands are increasingly prioritizing responsive design and user-specific strategies. Digital Silk's report is intended to assist marketing teams in evaluating where their audiences are-and how they behave.

The full article, including data sources and graphs, is available here: iPhone vs Android User Stats

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, we create digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

