In-building Wireless Market worth $39.46 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the In-building Wireless Market is expected to grow to USD 39.46 billion by 2030 from USD 22.58 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "In-building Wireless Market"

632 - Tables

61 - Figures

406 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5365177

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered By Offering, Technology, Business Model, Building Size, Network Type, End User, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), Comba Telecom (China), ZTE (China), Solid (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), Sercomm (Taiwan), Amphenol (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), JMA Wireless (US), Baicells (China), Qucell (China), Baylin Technologies (Canada), PBE Axell (UK), Microlab (USA), Nextivity (USA), Whoop Wireless (USA), Resolution Wireless (USA), In-Building Wireless Solutions (USA), Wilson Connectivity (USA), Maven Wireless (Sweden), Celona (USA), Dali Wireless (Canada), Contela (South Korea), ADRF (USA), and BTI Wireless (USA)

The integration of smart building innovations and private connectivity needs is transforming in-building wireless into a fundamental component of digital infrastructure rather than merely a coverage solution. Emerging use cases such as dynamic space utilization, energy-optimized HVAC control, and real-time asset visibility are being powered by tightly integrated in-building wireless networks supporting IoT, AI-based automation, and location-aware applications. For instance, NTT Urban Development in Japan deployed a hybrid DAS and small cell network across its premium commercial towers, enabling integration with tenant-specific smart building systems and reducing energy consumption by 18% through predictive load balancing. Similarly, Heathrow Airport in the UK is embedding private 5G within its terminals to streamline baggage logistics and enable autonomous inspection systems, a move expected to reduce ground delays by over 25% annually.

Beyond efficiency, in-building wireless is becoming critical for regulatory compliance; in the US, updated fire code mandates in Chicago require public-safety DAS coverage across all new constructions above a certain square footage. This interplay of digital performance and regulatory evolution is creating strategic urgency for enterprises to invest in scalable, spectrum-flexible in-building wireless infrastructure, positioning it as a key lever in long-term operational and ESG agendas.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=5365177

Service providers business model is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

Service providers continue to lead the In-building Wireless Market due to their end-to-end control over spectrum, deployment, and service management, allowing them to offer integrated solutions that enterprises and public institutions increasingly prefer. Their dominance is reinforced by the scale and pace at which they roll out public and private network infrastructures. For instance, AT&T has launched its On-Demand In-Building Connectivity service, specifically designed for commercial buildings. This service provides a managed distributed antenna system (DAS) and small cell bundle that encompasses installation, operation, and maintenance. By doing so, it effectively mitigates deployment challenges for property owners, streamlining the process for enhanced connectivity solutions. Similarly, Verizon partnered with Mayo Clinic to implement public-safety DAS and private 5G networks to support critical healthcare applications within their facilities.

These providers offer connectivity, SLAs, compliance assurance, and round-the-clock support, which standalone neutral hosts or enterprises often cannot match on a scale. Recent industry insights highlight that service providers account for over 50% of IBW project revenues, reflecting their continued dominance in large venues and distributed enterprise settings. Their ability to invest in licensed and shared spectrum, leverage existing fiber backhaul, and provide nationwide managed services puts them at the center of most indoor wireless transformation initiatives.

Medium buildings segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Medium-sized buildings such as hospitals, university buildings, mid-rise offices, and logistics warehouses are increasingly driving in-building wireless growth due to their optimal balance between scale and complexity. These structures are large enough to require robust wireless infrastructure but not as capital-intensive or deployment-heavy as sprawling campuses or stadiums. For instance, DHL Express recently equipped its 120,000 sq. ft. warehousing hub in Malaysia with distributed small cells and repeaters to power indoor asset tracking and autonomous forklifts, resulting in a 40% reduction in manual handling time and improved operational accuracy.

In education, the University of Texas at Arlington upgraded its 250,000 sq. ft. central classroom complex with a hybrid DAS and private CBRS system, enabling consistent, high-speed indoor connectivity and reducing latency for live-streamed lectures and testing systems by 25%. Such buildings are becoming prime targets for scalable, modular solutions as enterprises seek fast returns and streamlined deployments. With CBRS, C-band, and mmWave deployments becoming more flexible, medium buildings offer a high-growth entry point, and they currently contribute to nearly 38% of new IBW deployments annually, making them the fastest-expanding category by building size.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=5365177

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period

North America leads the In-building Wireless Market due to advanced 5G infrastructure, enterprise digitization, supportive regulation, and a mature ecosystem of service providers and neutral hosts. Key drivers include widespread upgrades to legacy DAS systems in high-traffic environments such as SoFi Stadium, which deployed over 2,500 antennas and 3,000 remote units to support multi-operator 5G services. In the healthcare sector, Kaiser Permanente has adopted private 5G across multiple facilities to improve patient mobility, connected care systems, and operational coordination.

Meanwhile, FedEx is leveraging in-building wireless networks to enhance real-time tracking and logistics in its sorting hubs. Furthermore, North America's early adoption of CBRS and its public-safety DAS mandates, such as those enforced in New York and Chicago, are compelling commercial property developers to integrate in-building wireless from the design stage. The region's willingness to invest in premium, scalable wireless infrastructure continues to position it as the most lucrative market globally.

Top Key Companies in In-building Wireless Market:

The report profiles key players such as CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), Comba Telecom (China), ZTE (China), Solid (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), Sercomm (Taiwan), Amphenol (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), and JMA Wireless (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets:Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Colocation Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Network Emulator Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Data Center Rack Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Data Center Networking Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Managed Network Services Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on In-building Wireless Companies and In-building Wireless Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-building-wireless-market-worth-39-46-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302505238.html