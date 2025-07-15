Feed the Children Celebrates New Appointments to Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Feed the Children, the global anti-hunger organization committed to ending childhood hunger by helping improve food access and security for children and families, announced several Board appointments to support the vision, strategy and growth plans for the future. The board members bring extensive expertise to their roles at the global nonprofit that will help amplify efforts to provide the food and essentials children everywhere need to grow and thrive.

Rhonda Hooper to Serve as Board Chair, Terry Puchley as Vice Chair and Tyson M. Avery as Director

Rhonda Hooper, serving on the board since 2019, has been appointed as Board Chair. Hooper is President/CEO of the Oklahoma City-based marketing/communications company, Jordan Advertising. She currently serves as board chair of the 10th District Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's, Oklahoma City Branch. Hooper is past chair of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber board of directors and currently serves on its executive committee. She has chaired several governing boards: OCAST, Oklahoma Business Roundtable, Leadership Oklahoma, OKC Convention & Visitors Commission, Economic Club of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University Alumni Association. A key influencer and trailblazer in the Oklahoma City community, she also serves on the OKC Economic Development Trust, the Alliance for Economic Development and RIVERSPORT Foundation boards.

Terry Puchley, serving on the board since 2023, has been appointed as Board Vice Chair and will continue to serve as the Audit and Risk Committee Chair. Puchley is the founder and CEO of TRice Executive Coaching and is a retired PwC partner and certified public accountant. As an industry leader and Hudson Institute Certified Coach, she helps professionals reach their full potential, generate new ideas and expand their thinking. She has more than four decades of experience successfully leading, coaching and mentoring teams and professionals.

Tyson M. Avery, serving on the organization's Audit and Risk Committee since 2024, has been appointed Director. Avery is currently the Deputy General Counsel, Ethics and Compliance of Lucid Motors. Previously he was the Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer of Starbucks. Avery also served as SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Director of Internal Audit for CBRE, Inc. and has held various leadership positions as legal counsel and within the areas of Ethics and Compliance, Industrial Security, Trade Compliance, and Environmental, Health, and Safety. In addition to his corporate experience, he spent twenty-three years as an officer and judge advocate serving in the active and reserve components of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

"Feed the Children is well positioned to grow and meet the rising needs of children and families everywhere with the appointments of Rhonda Hooper to the role of Board Chair, Terry Puchley as Vice Chair and Tyson Avery as a new director to the board. We are incredibly grateful for their powerful leadership and vision as we implement a new strategic plan for greater impact at Feed the Children," said Emily Callahan, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "Their extensive experience and insight will continue to be a tremendous asset to Feed the Children as we partner to help children everywhere grow and thrive. We want to express my sincere appreciation for the continued dedication these leaders contribute to helping create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

Each distinguished member of the voluntary board brings a unique set of experiences and expertise, current members serving on the board include Kathy Doyle Thomas, Gregg Yeilding, C.E. Crouse, Amanda Rodriguez, John Clendening, Andy Williams, Paul DeLuca, Dr. Daniel Molina, Brady J. Sidwell, and committee members, Bob M. Byers, Russ Harrison, John Cardoza. Learn more about the board and executive leadership team at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children continues to look towards the future, as 2029 marks 50 years of the organization's vital work, providing food and quality of life essentials to children, families and communities that need it most. Feed the Children will continue to rise to the challenges ahead to meet the increasing needs of children around the world. Learn more about how to help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children is committed to ending childhood hunger. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, and so we provide children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. ?Through our programs and partnerships, we feed children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, we distribute household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, we expand access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. Responsible stewards of our resources, we are driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.? For children everywhere, we believe that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. ?

