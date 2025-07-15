Bitdefender Is a Visionary for the Third Consecutive Time for Its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it is the only vendor named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).¹ This marks the third consecutive year Bitdefender has been positioned in the Visionary Quadrant and follows the launch of Bitdefender GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), the industry's first endpoint security solution to deliver tailored hardening for each individual employee based on established behavior patterns, tool usage, and application activity.

"To us, being named the only Visionary in this year's Magic Quadrant signals that the industry is ready for a more intelligent, proactive approach to security," said Daniel Daraban, vice president of products, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "We believe this recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to building the future of cybersecurity where security is tailored, risk is managed in real-time, and compliance is built in. With our GravityZone XDR platform and MDR services, we empower defenders to work more effectively and efficiently, because that's what really matters. We're proud to lead where others are only beginning to explore."

The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms evaluated 15 vendors for performance across multiple criteria to determine their Completeness of Vision, including market understanding, strategies across marketing, sales, and product offerings, as well as business model, innovation, and geographic presence. Gartner also assessed each vendor's Ability to Execute based on product and service capabilities, overall viability, sales execution and pricing, customer experience, market responsiveness, and other key factors.

Bitdefender GravityZone is the company's unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform that delivers advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security. GravityZone provides deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Building on this foundation, Bitdefender recently enhanced GravityZone with several new capabilities and features, including GravityZone Compliance Manager, GravityZone Extended Attack Surface Management (EASM) and GravityZone PHASR, a true industry innovation.

The following are additional recent endpoint security achievements:

Named a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms Bitdefender was one of just five vendors to receive this distinction with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 214 GravityZone customer experience reviews as of January 31, 2025.²

Bitdefender was one of just five vendors to receive this distinction with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 214 GravityZone customer experience reviews as of January 31, 2025.² Achieved Superior Results in AV-Comparatives Business Security Test Bitdefender was the only cybersecurity vendor (out of 17 participants) to achieve a 100% protection rate, blocking all 483 test cases during evaluations. GravityZone also attained a near-perfect (98.8%) score for protecting systems against infection by malicious files before, during, or after execution.

Bitdefender was the only cybersecurity vendor (out of 17 participants) to achieve a 100% protection rate, blocking all 483 test cases during evaluations. GravityZone also attained a near-perfect (98.8%) score for protecting systems against infection by malicious files before, during, or after execution. Excelled in MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations with Outstanding Alert Accuracy and Low False Positives Bitdefender GravityZone demonstrated unmatched efficiency, requiring an average of just three alerts to identify and report incidents to the security operations center (SOC), far surpassing the median of 209 alerts from other tested solutions.

Bitdefender GravityZone demonstrated unmatched efficiency, requiring an average of just three alerts to identify and report incidents to the security operations center (SOC), far surpassing the median of 209 alerts from other tested solutions. Named a top XDR vendor by Forrester Bitdefender was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Extended Detection and Response, Q2 2024. The report evaluated 11 vendors across 22 individual criteria including Analyst Experience, AI and Machine Learning, Endpoint Protection, Product Security and more.

In a Gartner Peer Insights review, an IT Director from an enterprise in the services industry stated the following about their experience with Bitdefender, "Our overall experience with GravityZone has been excellent. It does a great job of protecting our endpoints while not causing any performance or stability issues once properly configured. I would highly recommend GravityZone to fellow IT Directors and System Engineers."

¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Deepak Mishra, Franz Hinner, July 14, 2025

²Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, May 23, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715175934/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com