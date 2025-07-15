Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 16:36 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company: State Grid's ESG Project Wins Champion Award at UN World Summit on the Information Society

HANGZHOU, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Grid Corporation of China's ESG initiative, "Data Fusion Applications Based on Privacy-Preserving Computation Technology", received the WSIS Champion Prize at the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), which opened on July 7, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland. In May, the project was selected over 15 national and international entries-including submissions from the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund & International Computing Centre (U.S.), Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL), and India's Telecommunications Development Center-as a finalist in the Information and Communication Security category. It was the only project from China to be recognized in the ICT security category this year.

WSIS is the world's largest annual gathering on "ICT for development", jointly hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), UNESCO, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and other UN agencies. The WSIS Prizes recognize outstanding initiatives that utilize ICT technologies to advance the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serving as a global benchmark for sustainability and digital innovation.

Developed by State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company, the award-winning project focuses on secure power data sharing. By enabling cross-domain data interaction while safeguarding privacy, it unlocks the potential of power and government data, breaking down geographical and industrial silos. The solution supports equitable data access for remote regions and small-to-medium enterprises, helping to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth in the information age. The technology has been applied to tax-electricity data integration and carbon emissions accounting, with the goal of equipping policymakers with accurate data to shape environmentally responsible policies, optimize energy systems, and drive progress toward carbon neutrality through digital transformation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/state-grids-esg-project-wins-champion-award-at-un-world-summit-on-the-information-society-302505691.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.