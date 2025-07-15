State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company: State Grid's ESG Project Wins Champion Award at UN World Summit on the Information Society

HANGZHOU, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Grid Corporation of China's ESG initiative, "Data Fusion Applications Based on Privacy-Preserving Computation Technology", received the WSIS Champion Prize at the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), which opened on July 7, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland. In May, the project was selected over 15 national and international entries-including submissions from the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund & International Computing Centre (U.S.), Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL), and India's Telecommunications Development Center-as a finalist in the Information and Communication Security category. It was the only project from China to be recognized in the ICT security category this year.

WSIS is the world's largest annual gathering on "ICT for development", jointly hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), UNESCO, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and other UN agencies. The WSIS Prizes recognize outstanding initiatives that utilize ICT technologies to advance the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serving as a global benchmark for sustainability and digital innovation.

Developed by State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company, the award-winning project focuses on secure power data sharing. By enabling cross-domain data interaction while safeguarding privacy, it unlocks the potential of power and government data, breaking down geographical and industrial silos. The solution supports equitable data access for remote regions and small-to-medium enterprises, helping to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth in the information age. The technology has been applied to tax-electricity data integration and carbon emissions accounting, with the goal of equipping policymakers with accurate data to shape environmentally responsible policies, optimize energy systems, and drive progress toward carbon neutrality through digital transformation.

