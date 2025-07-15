Atomic Force Microscopy Market worth $762.2 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atomic force microscopy market is anticipated to reach USD 762.2 million by 2030 from USD 541.8 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Technological innovations and the expanding scope of nanoscale research across various sectors drive the atomic force microscopy market. A key trend is the growing integration of AFMs with advanced imaging and data analysis software, which enhances precision and enables multi-dimensional surface characterization in semiconductors, materials science, and biotechnology industries. Moreover, the shift toward high-resolution, non-destructive testing methods accelerates AFM adoption, especially in quality control and failure analysis. Additionally, incorporating automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms improves ease of use and throughput, making AFM technology more accessible to non-specialist users.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 541.8 million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 762.2 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, grade, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities Associated with Operational Technicality Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancements and Emerging Applications Key Market Drivers Rising Investments in Nanotechnology Research

The software segment to witness highest CAGR in atomic force microscopy market during forecast period.

The rapid growth in the use of software within atomic force microscopy (AFM) reflects the broader shift toward digitalization and intelligent automation in nanotechnology research and precision manufacturing. Software now plays a critical role in enhancing the efficiency, functionality, and accessibility of AFM systems. Advanced control software enables automated tip engagement, scan optimization, and adaptive feedback mechanisms, significantly reducing the need for manual intervention and improving reproducibility. Moreover, software-driven batch analysis and data stitching functions have become essential as AFM is increasingly applied in high-throughput environments such as semiconductor inspection and biomedical research. Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning further enhances AFM performance by enabling predictive maintenance, defect classification, and pattern recognition in large datasets. These capabilities are especially valuable in quality control and failure analysis, where speed and accuracy are paramount.

Semiconductors & electronics segment to witness highest CAGR in atomic force microscopy market during forecast period.

The semiconductor & electronics segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the atomic force microscopy market due to the rising complexity and miniaturization of electronic components. As semiconductor nodes shrink below 5 nanometers and advanced packaging technologies such as 3D ICs and chiplets gain prominence, high-resolution, non-destructive surface analysis tools become critical. Moreover, the shift toward heterogeneous integration and the increasing demand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G-enabled devices has accelerated the adoption of advanced metrology tools in research and mass production environments. Governments and private enterprises across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are investing heavily in semiconductor manufacturing to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on imports, further driving demand for precision instruments such as AFMs. Additionally, the role of AFM in process control, material characterization, and failure analysis in electronics manufacturing reinforces its importance, contributing to sustained and rapid growth in this segment.

Europe held the second largest share of the atomic force microscopy market in 2024.

Europe held the second largest atomic force microscopy industry share, supported by a well-established research infrastructure and a strong industrial base. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland, and Italy host renowned universities and research institutions actively involved in nanotechnology, materials science, and life sciences. These are key application areas for atomic force microscopes. The European Commission's Horizon Europe program has allocated substantial funding to support nanotechnology research, accelerating the adoption of advanced instrumentation across the region. Additionally, Europe is home to several prominent atomic force microscope manufacturers, including Oxford Instruments (UK), Nanosurf (Switzerland), and Anton Paar GmbH (Austria). The presence of these companies strengthens the local supply chain and facilitates collaboration between academia and industry.

The key companies in the atomic force microscopy companies are Park Systems (South Korea), Bruker (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), and Semilab Inc. (Hungary).

