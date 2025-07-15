Jorginho Partners with aOK to Combat Romance Scams and Online Abuse

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Professional footballer, Jorginho, who plays as a midfielder for Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Flamengo, has partnered with secure messaging platform, aOK , which is set to launch this summer. aOK is the first peer-to-peer messaging platform where every user is identified. Due to its innovative capabilities, aOK is revolutionizing safer ways to operate online.

Many individuals are increasingly vulnerable to romance scams and abuse. The ramifications of these online issues can be devastating for users and often include both emotional distress and significant financial losses. This partnership signifies the robust measures now being embraced to combat these online safety issues.

A Strategic Alliance for Online Safety

Jorginho has partnered with aOK as their technology can help to combat online abuse, fake profiles, romance scams, and wider online safety issues. Jorginho has been an advocate of online safety throughout his career after suffering from online abuse. He famously took part in UEFA's Real Scars campaign , which highlighted the devastating effects of online abuse directed at football players, coaches, and officials across social media platforms. aOK has the potential to combat these issues as well as protect a wide array of online users and deliver secure, invite-only messaging by addressing the anonymity that often enables online abuse and romance scams. The platform's verification protocols ensure users interact with authentic profiles, which significantly reduces opportunities for harassment and scams.

Online abuse targeting footballers has increased rapidly in recent years, which can have a serious impact on mental health, well-being, and career longevity. A survey conducted by the United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign revealed that 75% of participating sporting federations reported that athletes regularly face threats of harm against themselves or their families. The rise in online abuse aimed at sporting professionals has been linked to the increasing prevalence of sports betting. A report focusing on tennis players in 2024 found that nearly half of the 12,000 abusive social media posts analyzed were from disgruntled gamblers. This research illuminates the intersection between gambling-related frustrations and the targeting of athletes online.

The link between mental health issues and the internet is being examined for many demographics, as well as the sporting community. The partnership between Jorginho and aOK has come at a critical time when mental health is an area of concern overall, with the 18-24-year-old demographic in the UK being a key talking point due to reaching crisis levels . Many feel that the role of the internet is a leading cause of this, and that online safeguarding needs to be implemented to combat this effectively.

Romance scams are also a growing global crisis, causing significant financial and emotional harm. In 2023, investment scam losses, often tied to romance fraud, hit $4.6 billion. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance reported total scam costs of $1.03 trillion in 2024. These elaborate schemes involve fraudsters building relationships to coerce victims into fraudulent investments. Beyond financial devastation, victims suffer severe emotional distress; thousands have even been trafficked by gangs to commit these crimes. A united global effort is needed to educate, protect, and support victims.

aOK has already garnered interest from individuals and businesses across different demographics and industries. The platform has also secured key partnerships and investment globally ahead of its official launch this summer.

On partnering with aOK, Jorginho stated: "I experienced overwhelming abuse online after missing a penalty in the World Cup, and it was painful. It leaves a scar on you. I often think, if people couldn't hide behind a fake profile, would they say what they say if I knew who they were? I have partnered with aOK because it is a safe place where you can keep your family and children safe and combat scams, fake profiles, and abuse. It's a revolutionary new app that is private, secure, and made for real people and businesses to thrive."

David Morgan, Founder of aOK, stated: "We are launching aOK as a complementary safe place for the dating community to message. Sitting alongside dating platforms, our mission is to set a new standard for digital security by ensuring that every user is verified and accountable. From there, our intention is to become the messenger that people can rely on for all communication. We are honoured to have Jorginho on board. His dedication to mental well-being and online safety aligns seamlessly with aOK's vision. This partnership represents crucial progress towards making the internet a safer place for all."

About aOK

aOK is an invite-only messaging channel with verified identity at its core. The identity of every user is verified using an ID card or passport, which makes it a safe space for users to communicate with friends, family, and other contacts with the assurance that they are who they claim to be. Users can verify the identity of anyone who invites them to connect on aOK, so they never have to interact with strangers. This reduces the risks surrounding scams, fake accounts, and bots. aOK can also help businesses achieve growth by directly connecting them with real people only.

aOK uses strong end-to-end encryption that gives users complete control over their data and keeps communication completely private. Built on privacy-first infrastructure, aOK cannot monitor any communication between its users and does not store any personally identifying information on its servers. aOK does not track users and prides itself on never selling user data.

aOK has already garnered substantial interest from both users and enterprises across various industries and is actively establishing strategic partnerships as well as securing global investment. The platform is offering a free lifetime membership to the first 1,000 users who sign up for their waiting list ahead of its launch this summer. You can sign up for aOK here .

Find out more about aOK on their website .

