Trane Technologies: Innovating for Impact: Thermo King and Range Energy Test Transformative Cold Chain Transport Technology

Thermo King and Range Energy are currently testing the latest in the line of cold chain electrification solutions, setting a new standard in low- to no-carbon refrigerated transport.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / We're helping solve our customers' big challenges by innovating and delivering solutions that are better for their business and for the environment. Through our Gigaton Challenge, we aim to reduce 1 gigaton of GHG emissions from our customers' footprints by 2030.

Project At-a-Glance:

The opportunity:

Move the industry forward with transformational cold chain transport technology

The solution:

The Thermo King/Range electric refrigerated transport solutions

Sustainability outcomes:

Low- to zero-carbon operation of cold chain transport

In the fall of 2024, Thermo King and Range Energy embarked on a series of operational trials designed to test the capability, capacity and functionality of a landmark electrified refrigerated transport technology. The new system is poised to become the premier electric trailer for cold chain transport. Large-scale deployment of the system, planned for late 2025, will be a massive step toward commercializing electric refrigerated trailers in the Americas.

Cold chain electrification is here

"Cold chain electrification is here, and it's here to stay," said Chris Tanaka, VP Product Management at Trane Technologies. "Transporters are eager to transition from conventional solutions to advanced electrified technologies. This new system will be a major step forward for those who want to enhance their sustainability practices, reduce fuel costs and decarbonize."

The new system combines Range's electric-powered trailer platform with a Thermo King's hybrid trailer refrigeration unit (TRU) and other partner-developed technologies. The platform's main components are a Range eAxle, a battery pack, and an advanced sensor suite.

As the trailer moves, and even when it's braking, energy is generated by the rotating axle and stored in the battery pack. Simultaneously, the eAxle senses push or pull demand on the trailer and provides propulsion when necessary. The system is designed to run the TRU in 100% electric mode, but can also operate in hybrid mode to ensure load protection. The electric TRU runtime combined with trailer propulsion can result in significant fuel savings for the fleet, in excess of $20,000/year per trailer for some operations.

Sustainable business strategies for the cold chain

Given its tremendous cost-saving potential, applications for the new technology are virtually unlimited. Demand for electrified cold chain solutions has been building in recent years as more transporters have sought to economize their operations in addition to reducing emissions and becoming more sustainable.

"These test runs are only scratching the surface of what this technology is capable of," shared Tanaka. "We're currently working with a select set of industry providers who will bring the expertise, know-how and capability to support electric TRU operation at commercial scale."

Infrastructure is currently in place to support the next phase of the project, including installation and service centers across the continental US, which will provide scalability, flexibility and reliability for customers considering the move to electrification. By the end of 2025, Thermo King Americas anticipates low to zero-emission solutions operating at scale in every segment of the cold chain.

"It has a meaningful ROI, which makes it much more attainable for a cold chain transporter no matter what their size," continued Tanaka. "In the past it might have been understandable for a transporter to hold back on going electric. Today, the economics simply make too much sense."

"This latest technological advancement has demonstrated once again that Thermo King is the leader in technology that is transformative to the industry," said Tanaka. "These tests not only advance our ability to provide our customers with solutions that support their operational and sustainability goals, they support Trane Technologies' broader sustainability commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, which will reduce our customer's carbon footprints by one billion metric tons by 2030."

