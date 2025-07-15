Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 16:50 Uhr
Formerra to Supply Foster Medical Compounds Across the Americas

Following GEON's acquisition of Foster, LLC, this new agreement expands Formerra's healthcare polymer portfolio with life-saving medical compounds.

ROMEOVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, today announced an agreement with GEON® Performance Solutions that designates Formerra as the preferred distributor of Foster®, LLC medical compounds in North America and South America.

The agreement follows GEON's acquisition of Foster, LLC, and builds on Formerra's long-standing, global partnership with GEON for flexible and rigid PVC and filled polypropylene materials.

"This expanded partnership equips our customers with a broader set of proven medical-grade solutions while leveraging Formerra's technical guidance and robust supply-chain capabilities," said Kelly Wessner, Vice President, Key Accounts, Formerra. "Foster's brand strength and GEON's investment momentum create powerful growth potential for these materials and our customers."

Foster, LLC brings more than 30 years of expertise in custom medical polymer compounding, offering highly engineered formulations. Ranging from radio-opaque and pre-colored to USP Class VI and ISO 10993-compliant grades, Foster materials serve critical applications such as medical device housings, drug-delivery and auto-injector components, surgical tools, and remote patient monitoring devices.

"It is a privilege to serve the high-growth healthcare and medical device industry as GEON embarks on this new journey with Foster and Formerra," said Arthur Adams, Chief Commercial Officer, GEON. "Our partnership with Formerra will expand our global footprint and enable us to distribute medical-grade engineered polymers to even more customers."

With the addition of Foster, LLC compounds to its portfolio, Formerra further deepens its leading position in the healthcare space by delivering unmatched access to engineered medical polymers, deep regulatory expertise, and responsive logistics across the Americas.

Key details

--Formerra will distribute Foster®, LLC medical compounds in North and South America.
--This agreement adds custom medical-grade compounds to Formerra's existing global access to GEON® PVC and filled PP materials.
--Foster®, LLC material applications include medical device housings, drug-delivery and auto-injectors, surgical tools, remote patient monitoring components, and more.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

About GEON

GEON® Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & infrastructure, electronics, medical, transportation, power & communications and more. GEON Performance Solutions has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

Media Contact

Jackie Morris
Marketing Communications Manager, Formerra
jackie.morris@formerra.com

SOURCE: Formerra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/formerra-to-supply-foster-medical-compounds-across-the-americas-1047382

