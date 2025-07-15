Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 17:00 Uhr
BAR LEONE IS CROWNED THE BEST BAR IN ASIA AT ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

  • Bar Leone ranks No.1 and is named The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier
  • The list features 20 new entries and establishments spanning 20 Asian destinations
  • Bangkok has seven bars on the list, as Bar Us ranks No.4 and is named The Best Bar in Thailand, sponsored by Amaro Lucano
  • Bangkok's Vesper (No.29) wins the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award
  • Sora (No.65) in Phnom Penh takes home the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • Modernhaus (No.12) in Jakarta has been named the Three Cents Best New Opening Award recipient
  • Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (No.5) from Bangkok wins Disaronno Highest New EntryAward
  • Industry stalwart Jay Khan of Hong Kong and Shanghai's Coa (No.17 and No.85, respectively) is crowned Roku Industry Icon
  • Alice in Seoul is named Nikka Highest Climber after rising 33 places in the rankings to No.13
  • Workshop14 (No.83) from Hanoi receives the Campari One To Watch Award
  • Backdoor Bodega (No.64), Penang is the recipient of the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award
  • Bangkok's Messenger Service (No.90) takes home the Best Bar Design Award

For the full 1-50 list, please view here.

MACAU, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Leone in Hong Kong has clinched the coveted title of The Best Bar in Asia and The Best Bar in Hong Kong, sponsored by Perrier, for the second consecutive year, at the live awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 in Macau.

Bar Leone made 50 Best history in 2024 by being the first-ever establishment to debut on the list at No.1 and as The Best Bar in Asia. Owned by Lorenzo Antinori, the menu features a carefully curated selection of classic cocktails, all while staying true to its identity as a neighbourhood bar.

At No.2 is Zest in Seoul, clinching the title of The Best Bar in Korea, sponsored by Tia Maria, while at No.3, Jigger & Pony is The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Torres Brandy.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We're thrilled to gather in Macau with Asia's vibrant and passionate drinks community. With 20 new entries, the most in recent years, this list is a testament to the boundary-pushing creativity of the region. Congratulations to Bar Leone for the incredible feat of retaining the No.1 spot."

Media centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731690/50_Best_Bar_Leone.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728668/50_Best.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718834/5387615/50_Best_Bars_2025_Logo.jpg

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

Bar Leone in Hong Kong is crowned The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier, for the second consecutive year, at the live awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 in Macau.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bar-leone-is-crowned-the-best-bar-in-asia-at-asias-50-best-bars-for-the-second-consecutive-year-302505712.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
