AcuityTec Reinforces Global Fraud Defense With Strategic Technology Enhancements

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / As digital fraud continues to evolve, AcuityTec has unveiled a strategic expansion of its platform for greater resilience, precision, and operational clarity. With fraud losses expected to exceed $400 billion globally by 2027, according to Juniper Research, businesses urgently need tools that are both adaptive and scalable to defend against today's threats.

AcuityTec Reinforces Global Fraud Defense



Across the web, device behavior now plays a central role in KYC and risk decisions. In 2023, industry reports indicated that billions of devices and browsers exhibited anomalous behaviors, highlighting the growing role of device-level intelligence in detecting fraud patterns across digital ecosystems. Within this product enhancement, AcuityTec has launched its device fingerprint advanced solution, which captures nuanced behavioral signals, such as bot activity, browser manipulation, and IP switching. Unlike traditional fingerprinting solutions, AcuityTec maintains a persistent identifier even across incognito sessions or changes to VPN settings. "By embedding this intelligence, we equip risk teams with early-warning signals to prevent evasive fraud attempts before they impact the business," said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director at AcuityTec.

Additionally, AcuityTec has modernized its AML screening infrastructure through the upgraded integration with ComplyAdvantage's Mesh platform. The system now features advanced matching logic that reduces false positives while improving the relevance of flagged entities. With compliance costs now exceeding $213 billion annually, smarter screening reduces both regulatory risk and operational strain.

"For our clients, fraud defense isn't just about blocking bad actors, it's about operating with confidence in complex environments," adds Solis. "These upgrades bring that confidence forward by making every signal clearer and every decision more traceable."

To strengthen governance and operational oversight, AcuityTec has introduced comprehensive rules change log that captures every modification to scoring logic, parameters, and rule behavior. Even deleted rules are preserved in an audit archive, ensuring complete transparency and traceability. As regulatory expectations around automated decision-making continue to rise, this capability provides a robust foundation for both internal accountability and external compliance.

Building on that commitment to visibility and control, AcuityTec has also updated their GRID interface to present critical identifiers, such as name, address, devices, payment methods, and wallets, in a single, intuitive layout. Analysts can now act with greater speed and context, applying rule exceptions directly from history views and accelerating investigations without compromising accuracy.

"As we continue to evolve our platform, our goal is to create tools to empower our users with faster insights, sharper context, and more meaningful control." adds Solis.

Additional advancements include bulk profiling actions that enable risk teams to update statuses across multiple accounts in a single step, a new manual lookup tool for Brazilian CPF numbers, expanded controls for managing negative database entries and a redesigned company profile to centralize key contacts and ensure seamless communication across departments.

AcuityTec is committed to delivering scalable, intelligent fraud defense solutions that adapt to global business challenges and empower risk teams to combat modern digital fraud. For more information, visit www.acuitytec.com or contact sales@acuitytec.com.

SOURCE: AcuityTec

