Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AcuityTec Reinforces Global Fraud Defense With Strategic Technology Enhancements

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / As digital fraud continues to evolve, AcuityTec has unveiled a strategic expansion of its platform for greater resilience, precision, and operational clarity. With fraud losses expected to exceed $400 billion globally by 2027, according to Juniper Research, businesses urgently need tools that are both adaptive and scalable to defend against today's threats.

AcuityTec Reinforces Global Fraud Defense

AcuityTec Reinforces Global Fraud Defense

Across the web, device behavior now plays a central role in KYC and risk decisions. In 2023, industry reports indicated that billions of devices and browsers exhibited anomalous behaviors, highlighting the growing role of device-level intelligence in detecting fraud patterns across digital ecosystems. Within this product enhancement, AcuityTec has launched its device fingerprint advanced solution, which captures nuanced behavioral signals, such as bot activity, browser manipulation, and IP switching. Unlike traditional fingerprinting solutions, AcuityTec maintains a persistent identifier even across incognito sessions or changes to VPN settings. "By embedding this intelligence, we equip risk teams with early-warning signals to prevent evasive fraud attempts before they impact the business," said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director at AcuityTec.

Additionally, AcuityTec has modernized its AML screening infrastructure through the upgraded integration with ComplyAdvantage's Mesh platform. The system now features advanced matching logic that reduces false positives while improving the relevance of flagged entities. With compliance costs now exceeding $213 billion annually, smarter screening reduces both regulatory risk and operational strain.

"For our clients, fraud defense isn't just about blocking bad actors, it's about operating with confidence in complex environments," adds Solis. "These upgrades bring that confidence forward by making every signal clearer and every decision more traceable."

To strengthen governance and operational oversight, AcuityTec has introduced comprehensive rules change log that captures every modification to scoring logic, parameters, and rule behavior. Even deleted rules are preserved in an audit archive, ensuring complete transparency and traceability. As regulatory expectations around automated decision-making continue to rise, this capability provides a robust foundation for both internal accountability and external compliance.

Building on that commitment to visibility and control, AcuityTec has also updated their GRID interface to present critical identifiers, such as name, address, devices, payment methods, and wallets, in a single, intuitive layout. Analysts can now act with greater speed and context, applying rule exceptions directly from history views and accelerating investigations without compromising accuracy.

"As we continue to evolve our platform, our goal is to create tools to empower our users with faster insights, sharper context, and more meaningful control." adds Solis.

Additional advancements include bulk profiling actions that enable risk teams to update statuses across multiple accounts in a single step, a new manual lookup tool for Brazilian CPF numbers, expanded controls for managing negative database entries and a redesigned company profile to centralize key contacts and ensure seamless communication across departments.

AcuityTec is committed to delivering scalable, intelligent fraud defense solutions that adapt to global business challenges and empower risk teams to combat modern digital fraud. For more information, visit www.acuitytec.com or contact sales@acuitytec.com.

Contact Information

Marketing Department
marketing@acuitytec.com
+1-866-504-2170

.

SOURCE: AcuityTec



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acuitytec-reinforces-global-fraud-defense-with-strategic-technolo-1047687

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.