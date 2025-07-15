Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIM StarLight Miami Inc: Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling With Graphene and AI Technology: GIM StarLight Miami Begins Operations in the U.S.

Solving the Cooling Crisis: The Future of Data Center Efficiency Begins with Graphene, AI, and a Global Vision-Cutting Energy Costs for Quantum, Blockchain, and AI Infrastructure

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / GIM StarLight Miami Inc., a Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM) UK Company, has officially launched operations at its new headquarters and demonstration facility in Miami, Florida. The company introduces a next-generation proprietary cooling system designed specifically for AI and crypto data centers, leveraging proprietary graphene and other 2D (two-dimensional) advanced materials, and artificial intelligence to solve one of the industry's most urgent challenges-excessive heat and its associated energy consumption.

GIM StarLight Miami

GIM StarLight Miami
AI Data Center Cooling Solution to Reduce Energy Usage

With data centers expected to exceed $1 Trillion in U.S. investment over the next five years, and cooling demands representing up to 50% of total power usage, GIM StarLight Miami aims to deliver a disruptive solution that significantly reduces energy use, improves efficiency, and lowers operational costs.

"The UK is proud to see homegrown innovation making a global impact," said His Majesty's Consul General in Miami, Rufus Drabble. "GIM StarLight Miami exemplifies the strength of UK-US collaboration in tackling global energy challenges. This is a powerful example of how British science and entrepreneurship can help shape a more sustainable digital future."

"Our technology is engineered to meet the escalating thermal demands of modern data centers," said Dr. Vivek Koncherry, CEO and Chairman of GIM StarLight Miami. "By combining the world's best heat conductor -graphene, first isolated in Manchester UK -with intelligent fluid dynamics and predictive AI, we enable data centers to significantly cut cooling energy consumption while improving performance and sustainability."

Key Highlights:

Breakthrough Product: The cooling system uses graphene-fluid blends and AI algorithms to optimize thermal load in real-time-eliminating hotspots and maintaining temperature equilibrium.

Immediate Impact: First commercial installation targeted for early 2026.

Strategic Leadership: GIM StarLight Miami is led by a globally recognized team of scientists and industry veterans, including experts from MIT, Harvard, NASDAQ, and Caterpillar, supported by a world-class R&D team at Graphene Innovations Manchester in the UK.

About GIM StarLight Miami
Founded in 2025, GIM StarLight Miami Inc. is a graphene technology company focused on advanced thermal management solutions for the data center industry. It is part of the Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM), United Kingdom, a global leader in graphene-enriched products with operations across the UK, UAE, KSA, Asia, and the USA.

Contact Information

Dr Vivek Koncherry
CEO & Chairman
vivek.koncherry@grapheneinnovations.co.uk
+447891485398

.

SOURCE: GIM StarLight Miami Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/revolutionizing-data-center-cooling-with-graphene-and-ai-technology-gim-starlight-1048298

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
