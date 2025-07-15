Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Racing Breaks World Speed Record, Sweeps New Orleans Grand Prix

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / The Montlick Offshore Powerboat Race Team dominated the APBA Offshore Grand Prix in New Orleans, June 28-30, 2025, emerging with two first-place finishes and setting a world speed record in the 500 Factory Stock class.

Clocking 118.567 miles per hour, the Montlick team set a new world record in the 500R Factory Stock class while running their 32-foot Doug Wright catamaran during a kilo run-a one-kilometer, straight-line sprint to measure top speed. Powered by twin stock Mercury Racing 500R outboards, the boat marked the fastest speed ever recorded with stock 500R engines.

"The Montlick boat was built to win, and this weekend proved it," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "The race team showed the same focus, precision, and grit on the water that our attorneys bring to every case we fight for our clients."

"Montlick isn't just a name on the boat-it's a symbol of excellence," said Logan Adan, driver of the Montlick 500R. "Our success comes from relentless preparation, technical mastery, and a drive to push beyond limits."

The record-setting weekend cements Montlick Racing's status as a force in offshore racing, drawing national attention in the 500 Factory Stock class.

Next stop: Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for the second leg of the P1 Offshore Triple Crown Series, where the team looks to extend their winning streak and continue their record-breaking streak.

For footage, team news, and more, follow @team.montlick and visit https://www.montlick.com/powerboatraceteam

About Montlick Injury Attorneys
Founded in 1984, Montlick Injury Attorneys is a respected Atlanta-based personal injury law firm representing clients throughout the United States. Known for its integrity, legal excellence, and commitment to justice, the firm has recovered billions in compensation for injury victims. Montlick is also making waves in offshore racing, extending its winning spirit from the courtroom to the water through its partnership with the Doug Wright Powerboat race team.

Media Contact:
Jenny Harty
Montlick Injury Attorneys
+1 770-265-7404
jharty@montlick.com
Instagram: @team.montlick

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/montlick-racing-breaks-world-speed-record-sweeps-new-orleans-gra-1048592

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.