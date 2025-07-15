Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Racing Breaks World Speed Record, Sweeps New Orleans Grand Prix

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / The Montlick Offshore Powerboat Race Team dominated the APBA Offshore Grand Prix in New Orleans, June 28-30, 2025, emerging with two first-place finishes and setting a world speed record in the 500 Factory Stock class.

Clocking 118.567 miles per hour, the Montlick team set a new world record in the 500R Factory Stock class while running their 32-foot Doug Wright catamaran during a kilo run-a one-kilometer, straight-line sprint to measure top speed. Powered by twin stock Mercury Racing 500R outboards, the boat marked the fastest speed ever recorded with stock 500R engines.

"The Montlick boat was built to win, and this weekend proved it," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "The race team showed the same focus, precision, and grit on the water that our attorneys bring to every case we fight for our clients."

"Montlick isn't just a name on the boat-it's a symbol of excellence," said Logan Adan, driver of the Montlick 500R. "Our success comes from relentless preparation, technical mastery, and a drive to push beyond limits."

The record-setting weekend cements Montlick Racing's status as a force in offshore racing, drawing national attention in the 500 Factory Stock class.

Next stop: Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for the second leg of the P1 Offshore Triple Crown Series, where the team looks to extend their winning streak and continue their record-breaking streak.

For footage, team news, and more, follow @team.montlick and visit https://www.montlick.com/powerboatraceteam

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

Founded in 1984, Montlick Injury Attorneys is a respected Atlanta-based personal injury law firm representing clients throughout the United States. Known for its integrity, legal excellence, and commitment to justice, the firm has recovered billions in compensation for injury victims. Montlick is also making waves in offshore racing, extending its winning spirit from the courtroom to the water through its partnership with the Doug Wright Powerboat race team.

