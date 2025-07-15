Anzeige
15.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Hosts a Free Webinar on How to Navigate Software Demos Successfully

On Thursday, July 17, at 2 p.m. ET, Shawn Windle, ERP Maestro, Will Dispel the Confusion Surrounding Software Demos and Help Project Sponsors Get the Most From the Demonstration Process

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Shawn Windle, founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will discuss ERP demo basics, revealing his expert tips on how you can get the most value from vendors throughout the demonstration process. Vetting software vendors can be a tedious and confusing process but with the right approach and resources, any business can successfully navigate software demos like the pros.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
White Mountain Logo on a Navy Blue Background

In this free event, attendees will learn how to utilize their business requirements in order to effectively structure and develop a script for their ERP demos. Then, they will become privy to industry best practices for documenting and interpreting the data gathered throughout the process to support their final software selection.

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events.

Sign up for the live broadcast here: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-to-navigate-erp-demos-successfully.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-to-navigate-erp-demos-successfully.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/erp-advisors-group-hosts-a-free-webinar-on-how-to-navigate-softw-1048766

